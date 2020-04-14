accueil
T'as fait du bien, tu seras payé / T'as fait du mal, tu le paieras
amassous
Fly (1991) va être remastérisé en HD !!!
Sortie en Blu-Ray en juillet au Japon
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/14/2020 at 05:47 PM by
amassous
amassous
comments (
19
)
19
)
sadakoyamamura
posted
the 04/14/2020 at 05:48 PM
La série qui s'arrête pile au moment ou l'histoire devient vraiment intéressante
shinz0
posted
the 04/14/2020 at 05:49 PM
C'est cool mais y a pas de fin à l'animé
Je vais plutôt attendre le remake de
sanda
idd
posted
the 04/14/2020 at 05:54 PM
mais pourquoi ressortir un remaster au moment où la nouvelle adaptation débarque ???
Ah si je sais, plus personne voudra de la première version pas finie du coup.
raioh
posted
the 04/14/2020 at 05:57 PM
Vous avancez pas trop, la nouvelle série est fait par la Toei, ça peut très bien avoir une gueule immonde
shinz0
posted
the 04/14/2020 at 05:59 PM
raioh
#DragonBallSuper
mystic
posted
the 04/14/2020 at 06:00 PM
Si c'est aussi dégueulasse que la série Cobra ...
waurius59
posted
the 04/14/2020 at 06:01 PM
Ahah je la prends directement en France
venomsnake
posted
the 04/14/2020 at 06:03 PM
amassous
posted
the 04/14/2020 at 06:12 PM
waurius59
Des que ça sera trouvable en VOSTFR jferais un article tkt.
administrateur
posted
the 04/14/2020 at 07:07 PM
sadakoyamamura
Mais en Manga ca continue ?
Vivement la VOSTFR
op4
posted
the 04/14/2020 at 07:14 PM
administrateur
oui il y a 37 volume et l anime de 91 s arrete au volume 10
dooku
posted
the 04/14/2020 at 07:18 PM
J'ai cru le film de Cronenberg haha
kurosu
posted
the 04/14/2020 at 07:21 PM
raioh
le premier trailer est réussi concernant DA et animation
A voir sur une vraie séquence et sur la longueur
sadakoyamamura
posted
the 04/14/2020 at 07:23 PM
administrateur
Le manga va largement plus loin que le premier anime. En fait tu peux même considérer que l'anime ne fait qu'adapter l'introduction de la vrai intrigue.
jaysennnin
posted
the 04/14/2020 at 07:34 PM
idd
je comprends pas trop non, j'avais cru comprendre qu'il était question d'une nouvelle adaptation du manga
wilhelm
posted
the 04/14/2020 at 07:38 PM
Hyunkel
administrateur
posted
the 04/14/2020 at 07:39 PM
sadakoyamamura
op4
Ok merci les amis
kageyama
posted
the 04/14/2020 at 07:42 PM
jaysennnin
oui il y a une nouvelle version qui sort en octobre... et celle de 91 resort en bluray en juillet.
testament
posted
the 04/14/2020 at 07:43 PM
