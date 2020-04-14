T'as fait du bien, tu seras payé / T'as fait du mal, tu le paieras
amassous > blog
Fly (1991) va être remastérisé en HD !!!
Sortie en Blu-Ray en juillet au Japon
    posted the 04/14/2020 at 05:47 PM by amassous
    comments (19)
    sadakoyamamura posted the 04/14/2020 at 05:48 PM
    La série qui s'arrête pile au moment ou l'histoire devient vraiment intéressante
    shinz0 posted the 04/14/2020 at 05:49 PM
    C'est cool mais y a pas de fin à l'animé

    Je vais plutôt attendre le remake de sanda
    idd posted the 04/14/2020 at 05:54 PM
    mais pourquoi ressortir un remaster au moment où la nouvelle adaptation débarque ???
    Ah si je sais, plus personne voudra de la première version pas finie du coup.
    raioh posted the 04/14/2020 at 05:57 PM
    Vous avancez pas trop, la nouvelle série est fait par la Toei, ça peut très bien avoir une gueule immonde
    shinz0 posted the 04/14/2020 at 05:59 PM
    raioh #DragonBallSuper
    mystic posted the 04/14/2020 at 06:00 PM
    Si c'est aussi dégueulasse que la série Cobra ...
    waurius59 posted the 04/14/2020 at 06:01 PM
    Ahah je la prends directement en France
    venomsnake posted the 04/14/2020 at 06:03 PM
    amassous posted the 04/14/2020 at 06:12 PM
    waurius59 Des que ça sera trouvable en VOSTFR jferais un article tkt.
    administrateur posted the 04/14/2020 at 07:07 PM
    sadakoyamamura Mais en Manga ca continue ? Vivement la VOSTFR
    op4 posted the 04/14/2020 at 07:14 PM
    administrateur oui il y a 37 volume et l anime de 91 s arrete au volume 10
    dooku posted the 04/14/2020 at 07:18 PM
    J'ai cru le film de Cronenberg haha
    kurosu posted the 04/14/2020 at 07:21 PM
    raioh le premier trailer est réussi concernant DA et animation
    A voir sur une vraie séquence et sur la longueur
    sadakoyamamura posted the 04/14/2020 at 07:23 PM
    administrateur Le manga va largement plus loin que le premier anime. En fait tu peux même considérer que l'anime ne fait qu'adapter l'introduction de la vrai intrigue.
    jaysennnin posted the 04/14/2020 at 07:34 PM
    idd je comprends pas trop non, j'avais cru comprendre qu'il était question d'une nouvelle adaptation du manga
    wilhelm posted the 04/14/2020 at 07:38 PM
    Hyunkel
    administrateur posted the 04/14/2020 at 07:39 PM
    sadakoyamamura op4 Ok merci les amis
    kageyama posted the 04/14/2020 at 07:42 PM
    jaysennnin oui il y a une nouvelle version qui sort en octobre... et celle de 91 resort en bluray en juillet.
    testament posted the 04/14/2020 at 07:43 PM
