Uncharted : The Nathan Drake Collection
name : Uncharted : The Nathan Drake Collection
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Bluepoint Games
genre : compilation
multiplayer : non
european release date : 10/07/2015
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
[Play at Home] Sony balance 2 jeux gratos !!
Très belle initiative de la part de Sony qui va balancer 2 jeux gratuits sans être abonné au PS+.



Les jeux seront disponibles en téléchargement le 16 Avril et resteront dans votre ludothèque même quand la promotion sera terminée.
https://blog.eu.playstation.com/2020/04/14/announcing-the-play-at-home-initiative/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
    posted the 04/14/2020 at 05:34 PM by leblogdeshacka
    kinectical posted the 04/14/2020 at 05:35 PM
    J’ai jamais fini uncharted 3 ça tombe extrêmement bien ca
    blur0d posted the 04/14/2020 at 05:35 PM
    Redimensionne ton image

    Je viens de voir ça, c'est plutôt sympa !
    icebergbrulant posted the 04/14/2020 at 05:44 PM
    Magnifique, le PS+ propose donc "4" jeux gratuits ce mois-ci
    goldmen33 posted the 04/14/2020 at 05:45 PM
    J'ai déjà les 2 depuis longtemps...
    battleburne posted the 04/14/2020 at 05:47 PM
    2 jeux deja filé en ps plus....super
