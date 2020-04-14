Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
Journey to the Savage Planet
name : Journey to the Savage Planet
platform : Xbox One
editor : 505 Games
developer : Typhoon Games
genre : Aventure
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
Journey to the savage planet - Découverte
Salut à tous,

Aujourd'hui nouvelle découverte sur Journey to the savage planet, un jeu complètement barré avec un humour bien présent, à voir si on accroche ou pas

https://youtu.be/Oe00hDH5bBI
    posted the 04/14/2020 at 09:57 AM by koopastream
