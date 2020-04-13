profile
Pour les joueurs Xbox One
La compilation :
Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 pour 20euro au lieu de 60e
Kingdom Hearts 2.8 pour 20euro au lieu de 60e


    posted the 04/13/2020 at 10:22 PM by shincloud
    comments (4)
    nobleswan posted the 04/13/2020 at 10:25 PM
    La on va pouvoir discuter. Merci pour l'info
    raiko posted the 04/13/2020 at 10:32 PM
    Merde, je viens juste d'installer le dernier, j'allais le commencer !!! Merci pour l'info
    negan posted the 04/13/2020 at 10:39 PM
    La promotion fini demain
    suzukube posted the 04/13/2020 at 10:40 PM
    C'est cadeau tout ça
