Cyberpunk 2077
name : Cyberpunk 2077
platform : Xbox One
editor : N.C
developer : CD Projekt Red
genre : RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4
[Artbook] Cyberpunk 2077 arrive en Français
L'artbook de Cyberpunk 2077 arrive en Français grâce à Panini Comics.




Artbook Cyberpunk 2077 35€
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSCat%3D0%25211%26Search%3DCyberpunk%2B2077%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D0
    posted the 04/13/2020 at 05:37 PM by leblogdeshacka
    maxleresistant posted the 04/13/2020 at 05:46 PM
    Marrant de voir les artbooks et les carte graphiques sortir et le jeu non.
    Ils ont pas pu arrêter une partie de la machine marketing
    icebergbrulant posted the 04/13/2020 at 05:50 PM
    Stylé !
    yukilin posted the 04/13/2020 at 05:55 PM
    Intéressant. Je me le prendrai peut être ce Artbook
