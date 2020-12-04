accueil
profile
articles :
12
visites since opening :
501766
negan
> blog
Rendez-vous dans 2 mois ?
Je l’espère
posted the 04/12/2020 at 08:28 PM by negan
negan
comments (
11
)
lion93
posted
the 04/12/2020 at 08:37 PM
Non, dans deux mois on sera encore confinement du coup pas de rendez-vous.
guigui59
posted
the 04/12/2020 at 08:39 PM
Espérons le mais y a de grande chance quand même
walterwhite
posted
the 04/12/2020 at 08:44 PM
Pas fait les originaux, mais Playground Games est un gage de qualité et synonyme de futur hit
negan
posted
the 04/12/2020 at 08:47 PM
walterwhite
Je met mes 2 couilles en jeu qu'il seront bon dans l'exercice
shambala93
posted
the 04/12/2020 at 09:00 PM
derno
posted
the 04/12/2020 at 09:12 PM
présenter les spec, le design et la manette ça va 5 minutes à un moment il va bien falloir bien falloir montrer les jeux.
gadjuuuom
posted
the 04/12/2020 at 09:13 PM
lion93
euuhh, le confinement on y sera plus dans deux mois mec.. d'ailleurs l'allemagne sort du confinement dans 7 jours.
nobleswan
posted
the 04/12/2020 at 09:45 PM
Vivement
jozen15
posted
the 04/12/2020 at 09:47 PM
mikazaki
posted
the 04/12/2020 at 09:50 PM
Cette licence a vraiment un truc en plus !! Vivement
vyse
posted
the 04/12/2020 at 10:10 PM
gadjuuuom
tu m'as l'air bien sûr toi, le deconfinement en france n'est pas prévu avant fin mai , on a 11 jours de retard aec l'itailie et leur sortie est prévu pour le 16 mai..
