Rendez-vous dans 2 mois ?






Je l’espère

    posted the 04/12/2020 at 08:28 PM by negan
    comments (11)
    lion93 posted the 04/12/2020 at 08:37 PM
    Non, dans deux mois on sera encore confinement du coup pas de rendez-vous.
    guigui59 posted the 04/12/2020 at 08:39 PM
    Espérons le mais y a de grande chance quand même
    walterwhite posted the 04/12/2020 at 08:44 PM
    Pas fait les originaux, mais Playground Games est un gage de qualité et synonyme de futur hit
    negan posted the 04/12/2020 at 08:47 PM
    walterwhite Je met mes 2 couilles en jeu qu'il seront bon dans l'exercice
    shambala93 posted the 04/12/2020 at 09:00 PM
    derno posted the 04/12/2020 at 09:12 PM
    présenter les spec, le design et la manette ça va 5 minutes à un moment il va bien falloir bien falloir montrer les jeux.
    gadjuuuom posted the 04/12/2020 at 09:13 PM
    lion93 euuhh, le confinement on y sera plus dans deux mois mec.. d'ailleurs l'allemagne sort du confinement dans 7 jours.
    nobleswan posted the 04/12/2020 at 09:45 PM
    Vivement
    jozen15 posted the 04/12/2020 at 09:47 PM
    mikazaki posted the 04/12/2020 at 09:50 PM
    Cette licence a vraiment un truc en plus !! Vivement
    vyse posted the 04/12/2020 at 10:10 PM
    gadjuuuom tu m'as l'air bien sûr toi, le deconfinement en france n'est pas prévu avant fin mai , on a 11 jours de retard aec l'itailie et leur sortie est prévu pour le 16 mai..
