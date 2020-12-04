profile
Un nouveau jeu prévu sur Mega Drive, Amiga 500, Macintosh et Atari ST (Verge World: Icarus Rising)
Retro


Fin novembre, on vous présentait Verge World: Icarus Rising, un shoot ’em up reposant sur une technologie 3D assez inhabituelle, et qui ne rend d’ailleurs pas grand-chose en capture d’écran…

Patreon : https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32957977
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/RetroBonesGames/

Version Mega Drive


Version Macintosh


Version Atari ST


Version Amiga 500
mag.mo5 - http://mag.mo5.com/actu/179198/vergeworld-un-shoot-3d-prevu-sur-amiga-st-macintosh-et-mega-drive/
    derno posted the 04/12/2020 at 01:21 PM
    ça me rappel un jeu d'hélicoptere en voxel sortit (ou annulé) sur super nintendo, j'avais découpé et rangé dans un classeur les pages de magazine en bavant dessus (il y avait aussi celles de chrono trigger et FF6^^)
    derno posted the 04/12/2020 at 01:27 PM
    j'ai retrouvé, c'était commanche et ça devait tourner avec le super FX et il a été annulé.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=372pNhXTm_4&feature=emb_logo
