ajouter un tigre
profile
Sea of Thieves
34
Likes
Likers
name : Sea of Thieves
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Rare
genre : Aventure
other versions : PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
402
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3381
visites since opening : 3730070
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Unboxing] Manette Sea of Thieves
Nouveau unboxing avec cette fois la manette Sea of Thieves

    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/10/2020 at 11:40 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (12)
    naoshige11 posted the 04/10/2020 at 11:47 AM
    Plutôt pas dégueu, avec la gâchette droite façon dent en or, elle a de la gueule.
    revans posted the 04/10/2020 at 11:48 AM
    un des plus beau pad collector
    spawnjuno posted the 04/10/2020 at 11:50 AM
    Je l'ai
    mrvince posted the 04/10/2020 at 12:12 PM
    Ouep je l'ai prise aussi. Seule manette "collector" que j'ai acheté sur cette gen ^^
    niflheim posted the 04/10/2020 at 12:41 PM
    revans une des plus belle manette pour moi https://media.playstation.com/is/image/SCEA/limited-edition-death-stranding-ps4-pro-product-shot-04-ps4-us-17sep19?$native_xxl_nt$

    Sans oublier la DualSense, tellement classe https://live.staticflickr.com/65535/49747213301_a325d28943_k.jpg

    https://live.staticflickr.com/65535/49746671843_a1b426752c_k.jpg
    revans posted the 04/10/2020 at 12:43 PM
    niflheim heureusement que c'est pour toi car bon le pad death stranding est pas ouf.
    masahico posted the 04/10/2020 at 01:05 PM
    niflheim ma réaction devant le pad "mais qu'est ce que c'est moche", autant la console ça va mais le pad beurk
    ritalix posted the 04/10/2020 at 01:05 PM
    je l'ai, elle est encore plus jolie en vrai !
    ritalix posted the 04/10/2020 at 01:06 PM
    mrvince pareil que toi

    revans clairement il est moche le pad death stranding
    kamikaze1985 posted the 04/10/2020 at 01:07 PM
    Je l'ai aussi la meilleur manette One collector avec celle de Titanfall.
    Achetée neuve en import US 90 boules avec son chargeur de batterie car en France les offres pour de l'occas' tournait entre 150-200 euros.
    warminos posted the 04/10/2020 at 01:13 PM
    Je l'ai aussi, j'adore la gâchette dorée; c'est ce qu'il y a de mieux
    revans posted the 04/10/2020 at 01:41 PM
    ritalix il veux faire le beau avec un pad jaune pisse mais bon.
    au moins le pad sea of thieves il est vraiment bien fait, il est graver, le crane est phosphorescent et les couleurs sont vraiment belle
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre