T'as fait du bien, tu seras payé / T'as fait du mal, tu le paieras
amassous
153
articles : 820
visites since opening : 2404358
amassous > blog
[SPOIL] Le chapitre 202 de Kimetsu no Yaiba [SPOIL]
Ça devient hard

L'état de Tanjiro empire on dirais Naruto quand il active la 4ème queues

Il ne reconnait pas sa sœur et la blesse gravement.

Kanao est tué par Tanjiro(ou dans un état grave)
    posted the 04/10/2020 at 10:51 AM by amassous
