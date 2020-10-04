Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
profile
Final Fantasy VII Remake
96
Likes
Likers
name : Final Fantasy VII Remake
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/10/2020
other versions : Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
koopastream
12
Likes
Likers
koopastream
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 436
visites since opening : 207300
koopastream > blog
Final Fantasy VII Remake - Découverte
Salut à tous,

Aujourd'hui on peut enfin commencer le très attendu Final Fantasy VII Remake avec le début de l'aventure sur PS4 Pro

https://youtu.be/_K1oduOwGzs
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/10/2020 at 10:11 AM by koopastream
    comments (3)
    ratchet posted the 04/10/2020 at 10:21 AM
    Je viens de le recevoir, i'm happy c'est parti
    rendan posted the 04/10/2020 at 10:22 AM
    korou posted the 04/10/2020 at 10:38 AM
    Une merveille ce jeu
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre