[Game Pass] Le boss de Sony félicite Phil
Shuhei Yoshida félicite Phil Spencer pour le lancement du Game Pass au Japon.



    posted the 04/09/2020 at 04:49 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (25)
    saram posted the 04/09/2020 at 04:52 PM
    Sony va mourir du coup ils s'avouent vaincu, c'est la fin.
    shinz0 posted the 04/09/2020 at 04:53 PM
    Peace

    Et pendant ce temps c'est la guéguerre sur les sites et les forums entre Pro Machin...
    oenomaus posted the 04/09/2020 at 04:54 PM
    shinz0 suffit de voire déjà les deux premiers commentaires ici .....
    neelek posted the 04/09/2020 at 04:56 PM
    A été lancé le 14 et nous sommes le 9.
    shinz0 posted the 04/09/2020 at 04:58 PM
    neelek mauvaise traduction de Google
    suzukube posted the 04/09/2020 at 04:59 PM
    neelek En japonais y'a pas de notions de passé ou de futur dans les verbes, j'sais pas ce que Twitter a fumé là
    serve posted the 04/09/2020 at 05:00 PM
    shinz0

    C'est sur que les joueurs font plus la guerre que les patrons après ils font aussi leur guerre quand ça les arranges à l'image de la péniche 360 ou la vidéo de comment on échange un jeu
    neelek posted the 04/09/2020 at 05:01 PM
    shinz0 suzukube
    wilhelm posted the 04/09/2020 at 05:01 PM
    Spencer-chan et Yoshida-Kun.
    shinz0 posted the 04/09/2020 at 05:01 PM
    serve c'est la trêve des patrons avant la guerre
    lexomyl posted the 04/09/2020 at 05:02 PM
    serve C'est surtout qu'aujourd'hui Sony loue les serveurs azure de microsoft donc bon, ça aide à la bienséance
    minbox posted the 04/09/2020 at 05:05 PM
    shinz0
    octobar posted the 04/09/2020 at 05:12 PM
    Oh meeerde !
    naoshige11 posted the 04/09/2020 at 05:15 PM
    Pour info, Yoshida n'est plus de boss de PWS, c'est Hulst.
    kamikaze1985 posted the 04/09/2020 at 05:18 PM
    Ce n'est plus le boss de Sony, il est désormais à la tête des relations avec les indés, mais ça reste un personnage fort de l'industrie.
    missilegorbatchef posted the 04/09/2020 at 05:19 PM
    c'est un bon client Sony quand même, poli avec le boss et tout..
    niflheim posted the 04/09/2020 at 05:20 PM
    Derrière ce congratulations, Yoshida doit quand même bien se douter que c'est très loin d'être gagné pour le game pass là bas au Japon.
    ravyxxs posted the 04/09/2020 at 05:21 PM
    Sony les gentils. Philou le copain.
    docteurdeggman posted the 04/09/2020 at 05:23 PM
    N'importe quoi, Yoshida a sûrement été payé par Sony pour dire ça........ oh wait
    serve posted the 04/09/2020 at 05:26 PM
    shinz0

    Yoshida est plus le patron des studios Sony mais juste des Indés je crois.

    lexomyl

    C'est clair ça aide après les deux ont tendance à se féliciter l'un et l'autre.
    newtechnix posted the 04/09/2020 at 05:31 PM
    Un master troll ou je me trompe
    alucard13 posted the 04/09/2020 at 05:46 PM
    il cherche un meilleur job, patron des indé il vaut mieux que ça
    barberousse posted the 04/09/2020 at 05:50 PM
    newtechnix j’ai pensé à ça direct.
    escobar posted the 04/09/2020 at 06:10 PM
    octobar la guerre est terminé
    leoptymus posted the 04/09/2020 at 06:11 PM
    peux être juste une réaction d'adulte, pour ça qu'elle ne peux être comprise sur ce site.
