[Game Pass] Le boss de Sony félicite Phil
Shuhei Yoshida félicite Phil Spencer pour le lancement du Game Pass au Japon.
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/09/2020 at 04:49 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
25
)
saram
posted
the 04/09/2020 at 04:52 PM
Sony va mourir du coup ils s'avouent vaincu, c'est la fin.
shinz0
posted
the 04/09/2020 at 04:53 PM
Peace
Et pendant ce temps c'est la guéguerre sur les sites et les forums entre Pro Machin...
oenomaus
posted
the 04/09/2020 at 04:54 PM
shinz0
suffit de voire déjà les deux premiers commentaires ici .....
neelek
posted
the 04/09/2020 at 04:56 PM
A été lancé le 14 et nous sommes le 9.
shinz0
posted
the 04/09/2020 at 04:58 PM
neelek
mauvaise traduction de Google
suzukube
posted
the 04/09/2020 at 04:59 PM
neelek
En japonais y'a pas de notions de passé ou de futur dans les verbes, j'sais pas ce que Twitter a fumé là
serve
posted
the 04/09/2020 at 05:00 PM
shinz0
C'est sur que les joueurs font plus la guerre que les patrons après ils font aussi leur guerre quand ça les arranges à l'image de la péniche 360 ou la vidéo de comment on échange un jeu
neelek
posted
the 04/09/2020 at 05:01 PM
shinz0
suzukube
wilhelm
posted
the 04/09/2020 at 05:01 PM
Spencer-chan et Yoshida-Kun.
shinz0
posted
the 04/09/2020 at 05:01 PM
serve
c'est la trêve des patrons avant la guerre
lexomyl
posted
the 04/09/2020 at 05:02 PM
serve
C'est surtout qu'aujourd'hui Sony loue les serveurs azure de microsoft donc bon, ça aide à la bienséance
minbox
posted
the 04/09/2020 at 05:05 PM
shinz0
octobar
posted
the 04/09/2020 at 05:12 PM
Oh meeerde !
naoshige11
posted
the 04/09/2020 at 05:15 PM
Pour info, Yoshida n'est plus de boss de PWS, c'est Hulst.
kamikaze1985
posted
the 04/09/2020 at 05:18 PM
Ce n'est plus le boss de Sony, il est désormais à la tête des relations avec les indés, mais ça reste un personnage fort de l'industrie.
missilegorbatchef
posted
the 04/09/2020 at 05:19 PM
c'est un bon client Sony quand même, poli avec le boss et tout..
niflheim
posted
the 04/09/2020 at 05:20 PM
Derrière ce congratulations, Yoshida doit quand même bien se douter que c'est très loin d'être gagné pour le game pass là bas au Japon.
ravyxxs
posted
the 04/09/2020 at 05:21 PM
Sony les gentils. Philou le copain.
docteurdeggman
posted
the 04/09/2020 at 05:23 PM
N'importe quoi, Yoshida a sûrement été payé par Sony pour dire ça........ oh wait
serve
posted
the 04/09/2020 at 05:26 PM
shinz0
Yoshida est plus le patron des studios Sony mais juste des Indés je crois.
lexomyl
C'est clair ça aide après les deux ont tendance à se féliciter l'un et l'autre.
newtechnix
posted
the 04/09/2020 at 05:31 PM
Un master troll ou je me trompe
alucard13
posted
the 04/09/2020 at 05:46 PM
il cherche un meilleur job, patron des indé
il vaut mieux que ça
barberousse
posted
the 04/09/2020 at 05:50 PM
newtechnix
j’ai pensé à ça direct.
escobar
posted
the 04/09/2020 at 06:10 PM
octobar
la guerre est terminé
leoptymus
posted
the 04/09/2020 at 06:11 PM
peux être juste une réaction d'adulte, pour ça qu'elle ne peux être comprise sur ce site.
bold
