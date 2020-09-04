accueil
[Silent Hills] l'artiste Suehiro Maruo tease quelque chose?
C'est l'artiste de manga d'horreur Suehiro Maruo qui a posté y a peu ceci sur son Instagram :
https://suehiromaruo.tumblr.com/post/614705897138257920/afternoons-invitations-hope-youll-join-in
https://www.resetera.com/threads/rumor-sony-rebooting-silent-hill-series-separate-rumor-on-other-konami-ips-check-threadmarks.174815/page-34#post-30877761
skuldleif
posted
the 04/09/2020 at 11:18 AM
que ce soit sony ou même un kickstater j’espère que silent hill reviendra
revans
posted
the 04/09/2020 at 11:21 AM
Silent Hill racheté par THQ nordic
playstation2008
posted
the 04/09/2020 at 11:46 AM
revans
probable
markcernylebossdu75
posted
the 04/09/2020 at 11:55 AM
Un traiter de la part de Sony et c est reparti pour une gen de fou sur Playstation
altendorf
posted
the 04/09/2020 at 11:58 AM
Intéressant
octobar
posted
the 04/09/2020 at 12:28 PM
du coup ça serait quoi l'idée ? Konami x Sony x Kojima x Del Torro ?
marcus62
posted
the 04/09/2020 at 12:38 PM
octobar
: Rien d'officiel pour le moment. Mais les dernières rumeurs laissent supposer cela
on verra bien
