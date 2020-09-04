profile
[Silent Hills] l'artiste Suehiro Maruo tease quelque chose?
C'est l'artiste de manga d'horreur Suehiro Maruo qui a posté y a peu ceci sur son Instagram :



https://suehiromaruo.tumblr.com/post/614705897138257920/afternoons-invitations-hope-youll-join-in

https://www.resetera.com/threads/rumor-sony-rebooting-silent-hill-series-separate-rumor-on-other-konami-ips-check-threadmarks.174815/page-34#post-30877761
    skuldleif posted the 04/09/2020 at 11:18 AM
    que ce soit sony ou même un kickstater j’espère que silent hill reviendra
    revans posted the 04/09/2020 at 11:21 AM
    Silent Hill racheté par THQ nordic
    playstation2008 posted the 04/09/2020 at 11:46 AM
    revans probable
    markcernylebossdu75 posted the 04/09/2020 at 11:55 AM
    Un traiter de la part de Sony et c est reparti pour une gen de fou sur Playstation
    altendorf posted the 04/09/2020 at 11:58 AM
    Intéressant
    octobar posted the 04/09/2020 at 12:28 PM
    du coup ça serait quoi l'idée ? Konami x Sony x Kojima x Del Torro ?
    marcus62 posted the 04/09/2020 at 12:38 PM
    octobar : Rien d'officiel pour le moment. Mais les dernières rumeurs laissent supposer cela on verra bien
