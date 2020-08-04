ajouter un tigre
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Amazon Prime] Le programme d'Avril
Le programme du mois d'Avril sur Amazon Prime.



Il y a aussi Louis La brocante
    posted the 04/08/2020 at 05:16 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (15)
    voxen posted the 04/08/2020 at 05:18 PM
    Ils ont quelques bonnes séries mais c'est sacrément vide tout de même. Et puis cette interface maudite
    madd posted the 04/08/2020 at 05:22 PM
    Enfin Bosch le 17.
    Mais je m'inquiète pour American Gods.
    octobar posted the 04/08/2020 at 05:24 PM
    franchement c'est pas un argument leur truc vidéo... En plus j'ai essayé Tales From The Loop, je me suis endormi tellement c'est chiant leur série.
    churos45 posted the 04/08/2020 at 05:27 PM
    Je voudrais juste qu'ils fassent une application aussi fluide que Netflix ou Disney+
    escobar posted the 04/08/2020 at 05:28 PM
    octobar t'aime rien toi
    octobar posted the 04/08/2020 at 05:29 PM
    escobar Half-Life Alyx
    revans posted the 04/08/2020 at 05:31 PM
    c'est quand l'épisode 2 de the grand tour
    raioh posted the 04/08/2020 at 05:38 PM
    En quoi l'interface n'est pas fluide ?
    C'est exactement la même chose que les autres services
    escobar posted the 04/08/2020 at 05:38 PM
    octobar ça c'est beau
    raioh posted the 04/08/2020 at 05:39 PM
    Octobar : Va matter The Expanse au lieu de te plaindre.
    bennj posted the 04/08/2020 at 05:42 PM
    octobar et pourtant il y a de très très bonnes séries chez eux :
    - Hunter
    - Star Trek : Picard
    - Into the Dark
    - The boys
    - Carnival Row
    - Goods Omens
    - Fleabag
    - American Gods
    - Goliath
    - The Terror
    - The Expanse

    etc... car je vais pas te citer toutes les très bonnes séries que j'ai regardé chez eux

    Honnêtement je trouve plus ma came en ce moment sur Amazon Prime Video que sur Netflix ou c'est la quantité au dessus de la qualité qui Prime (désolé )
    pokute posted the 04/08/2020 at 06:07 PM
    Toujours pas de 4eme saison de Mr Robot chez eux
    walterwhite posted the 04/08/2020 at 06:13 PM
    Le catalogue ne cesse de gonfler, qualitativement c’est quelque chose quand même. Bien mieux que Netflix
    shinz0 posted the 04/08/2020 at 06:22 PM
    walterwhite
    Vivement la série The Lord of the Rings qui risque de tout casser

    bennj y a aussi The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, un bijou de comédie
    bennj posted the 04/08/2020 at 06:26 PM
    shinz0 ah je connaissais pas je vais le rajouter à ma liste
