accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un tigre
profile
402
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
amassous
,
link49
,
heracles
,
dx93
,
minx
,
playstation2008
,
kamikaze1985
,
sakonoko
,
sakura972
,
eldren
,
dragonquestparadise
,
spawnjuno
,
binou87
,
badeuh
,
smashfan
,
fortep
,
kurosama
,
momotaros
,
kyogamer
,
i8
,
lanni
,
moonster
,
w0nsul
,
snakeorliquid
,
torotoro59
,
escobar
,
ddog
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
lavignesony
,
frenchi
,
chipslike
,
7safer7sephiroth7
,
chiriusse
,
baalmung
,
inazumaeleven
,
calishnikov
,
cladstrife59
,
ratchet
,
diablass59
,
magium
,
jorostar
,
oziiriis
,
jordimin
,
fightere
,
tetsu
,
protozoa
,
musm
,
vfries
,
kevinsnow
,
goldmen33
,
sirozymandias
,
kldvb
,
erenkaneki
,
dai
,
davenor
,
aumaan
,
drake055
,
enkilvalentine
,
sephiroth07
,
ravyxxs
,
lookatz
,
tawara
,
icebergbrulant
,
alfb
,
maxleresistant
,
shanks
,
jaune
,
superken
,
plistter
,
soma67
,
mistermooh
,
chinoismasque
,
hyoga57
,
kurosagi7
,
hieuthao
,
jackiechan
,
milo42
,
kisukesan
,
tvirus
,
opthomas
,
keka
,
linkart
,
traveller
,
bliss02
,
mrbonus
,
slyder
,
e3payne
,
odv78
,
eraser
,
strifedcloud
,
voxen
,
svr
,
twins
,
venomsnake
,
damrode
,
darkulqui
,
espiondu69
,
saram
,
nobleswan
,
shiroyashagin
,
ootaniisensei
,
jenicris
,
liquidsnake66
,
mistervegas
,
neckbreaker71
,
niveforever
,
killia
,
marchand2sable
,
arquion
,
gauffreman
,
hayatevibritania
,
mikazaki
,
meteor
,
davydems
,
angelcloud
,
grievous32
,
miokyun
,
stardustx
,
tenebrae
,
kenpokan
,
sorow
,
genraltow
,
shincloud
,
scorpion
,
cijfer
,
rayzorx09
,
kaiserx
,
sorakairi86
,
2077
,
sojewsy
,
mikaou
,
ellegarden
,
cubia
,
waurius59
,
revans
,
gaunt
,
airzoom
,
noishe
,
elmax
,
balt
,
aros
,
poisonivy
,
0uy
,
olimar59
,
sora78
,
andrasseth
,
darker
,
spartiate14
,
whitepotatoes
,
wolftag2
,
onypsis
,
akiletour
,
rom
,
thesandwraith
,
meaculpaenvrai
,
loudiyi
,
ritalix
,
krusty79
,
idd
,
leechaerin
,
kirianu
,
rider288
,
sorakaminari
,
thegovernor
,
aiolia081
,
zenimar
,
iiii
,
narustorm
,
gat
,
neclord83
,
odyle54
,
lion93
,
fylen
,
clad80
,
myckes
,
kuroni
,
cedrich74
,
tzine
,
darksephiroth
,
60teraflops
,
legend83
,
shpouk
,
jabujabu62
,
coldy
,
clad057
,
loweakgraph
,
joueurdudimanche
,
sokan
,
snowbell
,
hatwa
,
evojink
,
nawak
,
galneryus
,
raioh
,
busta95
,
floflo
,
rike
,
rulian
,
pensador
,
foreach
,
rixlos
,
basile93
,
redrat97300
,
zaoo
,
harperb
,
kwathor
,
seraphh
,
soudis13
,
gaymer40
,
arkelath
,
gladiatorts
,
stefanpsp
,
choupiloutre
,
doupssy
,
samlokal
,
kamishra
,
youtube06
,
bullkass
,
ni2bo2
,
fearjc
,
nsixtyfour
,
walkix
,
nekopirate
,
sangotrunks
,
slooby
,
pepiotte
,
saintsaga
,
megaman87
,
squall294
,
angelsduck
,
rockin
,
nigel
,
daoko
,
oss137
,
josfer
,
darkvadd7
,
gally099
,
starrk
,
freddo935
,
rayznack
,
linkstar
,
vieuxsinge
,
fredone
,
koji9
,
fifine
,
suikoden
,
wickette
,
dedoc
,
tsume94
,
ktraxxx
,
redmi31
,
corrin
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
negan
,
biboys
,
sujetdelta
,
crimson7
,
fandenutella
,
osiris
,
waralex
,
shirosaki
,
furtifdor
,
e3ologue
,
noouns
,
smalfeur
,
sylphide
,
kpax69
,
runrunsekai
,
temporell
,
famimax
,
sultano
,
rkm18
,
apollokami
,
bigjunior
,
genjitakiya
,
markcernylebossdu75
,
ekibyo
,
pokute
,
op4
,
suzukube
,
darkou62
,
mitenso
,
malikay
,
linkudo
,
trungz
,
mizuki
,
kurorolucifuru
,
maxff9
,
lautrek
,
akirasan
,
kisukeronin
,
kenjushi
,
kevisiano
,
bustadu95
,
chameau
,
eiyuudensetsu
,
tolgafury
,
gareauxloups
,
narukamisan
,
gameup
,
siil
,
evilchris
,
micablo
,
fragdelapassion
,
pizza3fromage
,
naruto780
,
archesstat
,
davonizuka
,
benji54
,
nasidol
,
administrateur
,
kikoo31
,
arubizok
,
snk
,
h33ro95
,
hein
,
dooku
,
tompouss
,
romgamer6859
,
erosennin
,
allan333
,
link571
,
monz666
,
papichampote
,
cajp45
,
warminos
,
receiversms
,
smokeboom
,
iglooo
,
oenomaus
,
yogfei
,
t0t0r067
,
chester
,
pyrogas
,
hijikatamayora13
,
zobiwan83
,
mystic
,
ostream
,
sadakoyamamura
,
barberousse
,
ioop
,
guchisan
,
toshiro
,
kayl
,
koriyu
,
zabuza
,
ocarinak
,
dude85
,
amario
,
namxi
,
alexharris59
,
sunnytime
,
fuji
,
apejy
,
docteurdeggman
,
shashinmika
,
wazaaabi
,
bisba
,
djayce
,
asakk
,
darknova
,
l83
,
walterwhite
,
demon
,
dexterr62
,
matzel
,
lefab88
,
hyuga51
,
finalyoz
,
lilouenseptembre
,
hibito
,
patriciapereira
,
okagami
,
danceterialg
,
segadream
,
krilinchauve
,
jowy14
,
greatteacheroni
,
mwaka971
,
kwak
,
hurri
,
xenofamicom
,
shirosp
,
cjmusashi
,
tidusx59
,
banananinja
,
fidelio
,
bobobiwan
,
hollowar
,
inferusredrum
,
neil
,
tsunayoshi
,
axlenz
,
minbox
,
drockspace
,
esets
,
yurius
,
yais9999
,
zoske
,
surveillance
,
populus
,
altendorf
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3372
visites since opening :
3719767
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[Amazon Prime] Le programme d'Avril
Le programme du mois d'Avril sur Amazon Prime.
Il y a aussi Louis La brocante
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/08/2020 at 05:16 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
15
)
voxen
posted
the 04/08/2020 at 05:18 PM
Ils ont quelques bonnes séries mais c'est sacrément vide tout de même. Et puis cette interface maudite
madd
posted
the 04/08/2020 at 05:22 PM
Enfin Bosch le 17.
Mais je m'inquiète pour American Gods.
octobar
posted
the 04/08/2020 at 05:24 PM
franchement c'est pas un argument leur truc vidéo... En plus j'ai essayé Tales From The Loop, je me suis endormi tellement c'est chiant leur série.
churos45
posted
the 04/08/2020 at 05:27 PM
Je voudrais juste qu'ils fassent une application aussi fluide que Netflix ou Disney+
escobar
posted
the 04/08/2020 at 05:28 PM
octobar
t'aime rien toi
octobar
posted
the 04/08/2020 at 05:29 PM
escobar
Half-Life Alyx
revans
posted
the 04/08/2020 at 05:31 PM
c'est quand l'épisode 2 de the grand tour
raioh
posted
the 04/08/2020 at 05:38 PM
En quoi l'interface n'est pas fluide ?
C'est exactement la même chose que les autres services
escobar
posted
the 04/08/2020 at 05:38 PM
octobar
ça c'est beau
raioh
posted
the 04/08/2020 at 05:39 PM
Octobar
: Va matter The Expanse au lieu de te plaindre.
bennj
posted
the 04/08/2020 at 05:42 PM
octobar
et pourtant il y a de très très bonnes séries chez eux :
- Hunter
- Star Trek : Picard
- Into the Dark
- The boys
- Carnival Row
- Goods Omens
- Fleabag
- American Gods
- Goliath
- The Terror
- The Expanse
etc... car je vais pas te citer toutes les très bonnes séries que j'ai regardé chez eux
Honnêtement je trouve plus ma came en ce moment sur Amazon Prime Video que sur Netflix ou c'est la quantité au dessus de la qualité qui Prime (désolé
)
pokute
posted
the 04/08/2020 at 06:07 PM
Toujours pas de 4eme saison de Mr Robot chez eux
walterwhite
posted
the 04/08/2020 at 06:13 PM
Le catalogue ne cesse de gonfler, qualitativement c’est quelque chose quand même. Bien mieux que Netflix
shinz0
posted
the 04/08/2020 at 06:22 PM
walterwhite
Vivement la série The Lord of the Rings qui risque de tout casser
bennj
y a aussi The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, un bijou de comédie
bennj
posted
the 04/08/2020 at 06:26 PM
shinz0
ah je connaissais pas je vais le rajouter à ma liste
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Mais je m'inquiète pour American Gods.
C'est exactement la même chose que les autres services
- Hunter
- Star Trek : Picard
- Into the Dark
- The boys
- Carnival Row
- Goods Omens
- Fleabag
- American Gods
- Goliath
- The Terror
- The Expanse
etc... car je vais pas te citer toutes les très bonnes séries que j'ai regardé chez eux
Honnêtement je trouve plus ma came en ce moment sur Amazon Prime Video que sur Netflix ou c'est la quantité au dessus de la qualité qui Prime (désolé )
Vivement la série The Lord of the Rings qui risque de tout casser
bennj y a aussi The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, un bijou de comédie