NieR Automata
name : NieR Automata
platform : Xbox One
editor : Square Enix
developer : Platinum Games
genre : action-RPG
koopastream
koopastream
Nier Automata : Become as Gods Edition - Découverte
Salut à tous,

Aujourd'hui on (re)découvre la version de Nier Automata : Become as Gods Edition dans sa version Xbox One X et qui est maintenant disponible sur le Game Pass

https://youtu.be/3e81AkiYUVY
    posted the 04/05/2020 at 02:32 PM by koopastream
    comments (5)
    zephon posted the 04/05/2020 at 02:49 PM
    le gameplay est très mouif mouif
    revans posted the 04/05/2020 at 02:56 PM
    J'ai commencé, ya pas de patch Xbox one X et l'hyper sexualisation du perso me gène
    dokou posted the 04/05/2020 at 03:00 PM
    revans http://www.jeuxvideo.com/videos/869548/nier-automata-become-as-gods-une-version-amelioree-pour-la-xbox-one-x.htm />
    J'ai pas aimé ce jeu...
    superpanda posted the 04/05/2020 at 03:03 PM
    revans moi c'est le seul truc que j'ai aimé..
    rendan posted the 04/05/2020 at 03:05 PM
    Superpanda Moi aussi
