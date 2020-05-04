accueil
Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
name :
NieR Automata
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Platinum Games
genre :
action-RPG
koopastream
koopastream
> blog
Nier Automata : Become as Gods Edition - Découverte
Salut à tous,
Aujourd'hui on (re)découvre la version de Nier Automata : Become as Gods Edition dans sa version Xbox One X et qui est maintenant disponible sur le Game Pass
https://youtu.be/3e81AkiYUVY
posted the 04/05/2020 at 02:32 PM by
koopastream
comments (
5
)
zephon
posted
the 04/05/2020 at 02:49 PM
le gameplay est très mouif mouif
revans
posted
the 04/05/2020 at 02:56 PM
J'ai commencé, ya pas de patch Xbox one X et l'hyper sexualisation du perso me gène
dokou
posted
the 04/05/2020 at 03:00 PM
revans
http://www.jeuxvideo.com/videos/869548/nier-automata-become-as-gods-une-version-amelioree-pour-la-xbox-one-x.htm
/>
J'ai pas aimé ce jeu...
superpanda
posted
the 04/05/2020 at 03:03 PM
revans
moi c'est le seul truc que j'ai aimé..
rendan
posted
the 04/05/2020 at 03:05 PM
Superpanda
Moi aussi
J'ai pas aimé ce jeu...