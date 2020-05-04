.Coco l'asticot.
profile
Dead Island 2
10
Likes
Likers
name : Dead Island 2
platform : PC
editor : Deep Silver
developer : N.C
genre : FPS
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
kurosama
128
Likes
Likers
kurosama
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 913
visites since opening : 1053052
kurosama > blog
Il prend son temps le bougre
Alors,disparu ou quoi? future version next gen?

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/05/2020 at 12:51 AM by kurosama
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre