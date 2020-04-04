profile
Doom Eternal
4
Likes
Likers
name : Doom Eternal
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : ID Software
genre : FPS
other versions : PC - Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
ioop
14
Likes
Likers
ioop
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 33
visites since opening : 490504
ioop > blog
[Live] Doom Eternal sur PS4 Pro
On continue la campagne solo, petit live jusque minuit : DOOM ETERNAL PS4



Rediffusion : CLIQUEZ ICI

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/04/2020 at 07:16 PM by ioop
    comments (2)
    gizmo18 posted the 04/04/2020 at 07:42 PM
    Il tourne comment sur ps4 pro??
    suzukube posted the 04/04/2020 at 08:12 PM
    gizmo18 Comme sur la vidéo, c'est à dire très bien.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre