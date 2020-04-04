Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
Ghost Recon : Breakpoint
name : Ghost Recon : Breakpoint
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : action
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC - Xbox One
Ghost Recon Breakpoint : Etat profond - Découverte
Salut à tous,

Aujourd'hui on découvre le 2ième épisode de Ghost Recon Breakpoint : Etat profond, où nous allons rencontrer notre ami Sam Fisher

https://youtu.be/-G_w9MLiBik
    posted the 04/04/2020 at 09:54 AM by koopastream
    comments (0)
