Rdv du soir : C'est l'heure de l'horreur RE3r
    posted the 04/03/2020 at 06:29 PM by shincloud
    comments (4)
    greatteacheroni posted the 04/03/2020 at 06:37 PM
    Je vais voir si je peux venir. C’est pas gagné. De ce que j’ai vu sur Twitter tu as du skill sur le jeu.
    yukilin posted the 04/03/2020 at 06:46 PM
    La tenue de Jill de l'original tu l'as eu comment?
    greatteacheroni posted the 04/03/2020 at 06:53 PM
    yukilin pour moi, je l’ai eu en précommande, après je sais plus si tu peux la prendre dans la boutique du jeu.
    yukilin posted the 04/03/2020 at 06:55 PM
    greatteacheroni : Ok Dans la boutique tu n'as que la tenue Stars. Merci pour ta réponse.
