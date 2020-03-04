.Coco l'asticot.
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
kurosama
kurosama
kurosama > blog
WindBound ( à l'air cool )
Il a l'air sympa,avec un gros coté Zelda.
    posted the 04/03/2020 at 12:47 PM by kurosama
    comments (12)
    populus posted the 04/03/2020 at 12:55 PM
    Il a été annoncé hier par Deep Silver. Sinon, ça a l'air pas mal même si j'aime pas trop le style graphique
    kidicarus posted the 04/03/2020 at 12:56 PM
    Personne il sort cet été
    kidicarus posted the 04/03/2020 at 12:57 PM
    Ça sort sur tout support et ça être jeu d'aventure avec crafting. Du moins que je regarde la video
    romgamer6859 posted the 04/03/2020 at 12:58 PM
    Je le connais, depuis hier
    kurosama posted the 04/03/2020 at 01:00 PM
    Ah ok annoncé hier.En tout cas ça à l'air pas mal.
    rbz posted the 04/03/2020 at 01:01 PM
    moué.. j'aime presque rien de ce que je vois en fait
    generic as fuck et les style des asset low poly, c'est tout ce que j'aime pas
    octobar posted the 04/03/2020 at 01:05 PM
    ça a tellement l'air déjà vu de Zelda en passant par Rime et niveau D.A. ça va pas chercher loin sérieux...
    rbz posted the 04/03/2020 at 01:07 PM
    octobar merci mais avec infiniment moins d'identité et moins bien finis ... les asset on dirait que ça sort d'un asset store. je comprend pas l’enthousiasme autour de ce projet
    octobar posted the 04/03/2020 at 01:09 PM
    rbz évidemment mais on voit bien les influences du truc quoi
    kurosama posted the 04/03/2020 at 01:19 PM
    Zelda en meme temps..quel jeu peut le surpasser?
    nady posted the 04/03/2020 at 02:11 PM
    Kurosama Zelda 2
    suzukube posted the 04/03/2020 at 02:34 PM
    nady Il est déjà dispo sur Switch https://www.nintendo.fr/Jeux/NES/Zelda-II-The-Adventure-of-Link-823290.html
