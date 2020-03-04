profile
suzukube
100
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1502
visites since opening : 1761979
suzukube > blog
all
Bon, j'ai acheté Snakeybus sur Switch et...
... J'ai adoré.



J'ai conscience que c'est claqué au sol mais ça me fait délirer ! Le jeu est actuellement en promo avec -20% !
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/lets-play-snakeybus-sur-switch-limprobable-mariage-de-crazy-taxi-et-de-snake/
    tags : mgs snake est de retour
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/03/2020 at 03:34 AM by suzukube
    comments (5)
    zekk posted the 04/03/2020 at 03:57 AM
    Ça m'a l'air tellement nul
    ravyxxs posted the 04/03/2020 at 04:06 AM
    suzukube Y a que toi qui joue à des jeux chelou comme ça après si tu kiffes lol
    kurosama posted the 04/03/2020 at 04:23 AM
    octobar posted the 04/03/2020 at 04:25 AM
    on s'en branle
    gamesebde3 posted the 04/03/2020 at 05:55 AM
    Bravo pour avoir osé l'acheter et le tester.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre