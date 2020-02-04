Avec l’événement Game Developers Conference annulé le mois dernier, ID@Xbox trouve un nouveau moyen de partager les jeux indépendants à venir sur Xbox One avec une nouvelle série sur YouTube où les développeurs nous guident à travers leurs futurs jeux.



C’est un total de 6 vidéos pour présenter 36 jeux indépendants dont 10 nouveaux jeux annoncés aujourd’hui et 11 qui arriveront bientôt dans le Xbox Game Pass. Parmi les nouveaux titres se trouvent également ceux annoncés aux événements E3, Gamescom ou encore X019, mais proposant du gameplay inédit cette fois-ci.



Voici ci-dessous tous les jeux annoncés ainsi que les 6 vidéos Spotlight ID@Xbox :





- Adios (Mischief) – Annoncé aujourd’hui sur Xbox One & PC Windows 10, Xbox Play Anywhere, Optimisé pour Xbox One X

- An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs (Strange Scaffold) – Annoncé aujourd’hui sur Xbox One & PC Windows 10, Xbox Play Anywhere, Optimisé pour Xbox One X

- Bonkies Crunching Koalas (Studio Gauntlet) – Annoncé aujourd’hui sur Xbox One

- Haven (The Game Bakers) – Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Play Anywhere, Optimisé pour Xbox One X

- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus) – Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Play Anywhere

- West of Dead (Raw Fury/Upstream Arcade) – Xbox Game Pass, Optimisé pour Xbox One X





- Atomicrops (Raw Fury/Bird Bath Games)

- Drake Hollow (Molasses Flood) – Xbox Game Pass, Optimisé pour Xbox One X

- Edge of Eternity (Dear Villagers/Midgar Studio) – Xbox Game Pass

- Ghostrunner (All in ! Games/One More Level)

- King’s Bounty II (1C Publishing EU)

- Moving Out (Team17/SMG)





- Bartlow’s Dread Machine (Beep Games, Inc./Tribetoy) – Xbox Play Anywhere, Optimisé pour Xbox One X

- Ikenfell (Humble Bundle/Happy Ray Games) – Xbox Game Pass

- Lake (Whitethorn Digital/Gamious) – Optimisé pour Xbox One X

- Legend of Keepers (Goblinz Studio) – Annoncé aujourd’hui sur Xbox One & Windows 10

- The Red Lantern (Tiberline Studio) – Xbox Game Pass

- The Second Chance Project (Cosmonaught Studios)





- Minute of Islands (Mixtvision/Studio Fizbin)

- Project Wingman (Humble Bundle/Sector D2) – Annoncé aujourd’hui sur Xbox One

- Revenant’s Reach (Homonkulus) – Annoncé aujourd’hui sur Xbox One & PC Windows 10

- Skater XL (Easy Day Studios) – Optimisé pour Xbox One X

- Undying (Vanimals) – Annoncé aujourd’hui sur Xbox One & PC Windows 10, Xbox Play Anywhere

- Unto the End – Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Play Anywhere





- Calico (Whitethorn Digital/Peachy Keen Games) – Optimisé pour Xbox One X

- Drink More Glurp (Yogscast Games/Catastrophic_Overload) – Annoncé aujourd’hui sur Xbox One

- She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere) – Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Play Anywhere

- Star Renegades (Raw Fury/Massive Damage) – Xbox Game Pass

- SuperMash (Digital Continue)

- The Vale (Falling Squirrel)





- The Big Con (Mighty Yell) – Annoncé aujourd’hui sur Xbox One & PC Windows 10, Xbox Play Anywhere

- Hazel Sky (Another Indie/Coffee Addict Studio) – Optimisé pour Xbox One X

- KungFu Kickball (Blowfish Studios/Whalefood Games) – Optimisé pour Xbox One X

- Levelhead (Butterscotch Shenanigans) – Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Play Anywhere

- Maid of Sker (Wales Interactive) – Optimisé pour Xbox One X

- Mayhem in Single Valley (tinyBuild/Fluxscopic) – Annoncé aujourd’hui sur Xbox One