Wayforward annonce Cat Girl Without Salad: Amuse-Bouche sur Switch


Wala. Sauf que c'est pas un poisson, vu qu'on peut le télécharger
    posted the 04/01/2020 at 05:33 PM by suzukube
    comments (8)
    famimax posted the 04/01/2020 at 05:41 PM
    Personne a parler de ce truc https://www.facebook.com/GameAtelier/posts/3536169703066494 En espérant que ça soit pas une connerie...
    kinectical posted the 04/01/2020 at 05:47 PM
    famimax 1 avril.....
    randyofmana posted the 04/01/2020 at 05:47 PM
    Ou quand les américains copient les délires japonais ^^'
    Bon, si ça les amuse... perso je vais juste regarder ailleurs hein
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/01/2020 at 05:57 PM
    famimax http://www.gameblog.fr/news/89575-ducktales-par-le-studio-monster-boy-et-le-royaume-maudit-ann
    famimax posted the 04/01/2020 at 05:57 PM
    kinectical oui oui j'en ait bien peur, mais j'y crois encore
    famimax posted the 04/01/2020 at 06:03 PM
    nicolasgourry Pour le moment c'est pas encore confirmé que c'est une connerie donc
    kinectical posted the 04/01/2020 at 06:24 PM
    famimax https://ca.ign.com/articles/that-cool-looking-ducktales-game-is-unfortunately-not-real
    famimax posted the 04/01/2020 at 06:45 PM
    kinectical
