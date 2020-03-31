« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
GungHo Online Entertainment
4
Likes
Likers
name : GungHo Online Entertainment
official website : http://www.gungho.co.jp/
profile
nicolasgourry
113
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3064
visites since opening : 3967356
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Ninjala / Trailer






Éditeur : GungHo Online Entertainment
Date de sortie : 27 Mai 2020
Exclusif Nintendo Switch

C'est un free-to-play
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-2jpNEhL6bE&feature=emb_logo
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/31/2020 at 10:17 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    mwaka971 posted the 03/31/2020 at 10:28 PM
    Ptain comment tuer tout le charisme de ce qui fait un ninja
    zekk posted the 03/31/2020 at 10:35 PM
    Moi ce qui me choque c est cette DA volée à splatoon
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre