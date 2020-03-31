FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Original Soundtrack 〜Special edit version〜
Disc
1The Prelude - Reunion
2Midgar, City of Mako
3Bombing Mission
4Let the Battles Begin! - Ex-SOLDIER
5Mako Reactor 1
6Mako Reactor 1 - Battle Edit
7Scorpion Sentinel
8Getaway
9Shinra's Theme
10Those Chosen by the Planet
11The Promised Land - Cycle of Souls
12Chance Meeting in Sector 8
13Let the Battles Begin! - Break Through
14A Close Call
15Shinra Creed
16Shining Beacon of Civilization
17Tifa's Theme - Seventh Heaven
18Noises in the Night
19Mako Poisoning
20Main Theme of FFVII - Sector 7 Undercity
Disc2
1Avalanche's Theme
2Scrap Boulevard Cleanup Crew
3Johnny's Theme
4Let the Battles Begin! - A Merc's Job
5On Our Way
6The Star of Seventh Heaven
7Lurking in the Darkness - Suspicious Man
8Just Another Job
9Lay Down Some Rubber - Let's Ride
10Midnight Spiral
11Speed Demon
12The Red Zone
13RUN RUN RUN
14Jessie's Theme
15Moonlight Thievery
16A Tower, a Promise
17S7-6 Annex Diversion
18Ignition Flame
19Under Cover of Smoke
20Main Theme of FFVII - Nightfall in the Undercity
21???
22A New Operation
Disc3
1Target: Mako Reactor 5
2Hurry!
3Dogged Pursuit
4Born Survivors - Section C
5Born Survivors - Section E
6Crab Warden
7Undercity Suns
8Tightrope
9Maze of Scrap Metal
10Critical Shot
11Game Over
12The Rendezvous Point
13A Trap Is Sprung
14The Airbuster
15Who Are You?
16The Turks' Theme
17The Turks: Reno
18Flowers Blooming in the Church
19Under the Rotting Pizza
20Anxiety
21Aerith's Theme - Home Again
22Hollow Skies
23Let the Battles Begin! - The Hideout
24Whack-a-Box
Disc4
1Midnight Rendezvous
2Collapsed Expressway
3High Five
4The Oppressed - Beck's Badasses
5Due Recompense
6Wall Market - The Town That Never Sleeps
7Wall Market - Chocobo Sam
8Wall Market - Madam M
9The Most Muscular
10An Unforgettable Night
11The Sweetest Honey
12Luxury Massage
13Tonight's Corneo Cup
14Corneo Colosseum
15Colosseum Death Match
16Just Desserts
17Electric Executioners
18Hell House
19Victory Fanfare
20A Certain Gaudiness
21Let the Battles Begin! -REMAKE-
22Stand Up
23Funk with Me
24Sync or Swim
25Vibe Valentino
26Stand Up - Reprise
27Don of the Slums
28The Audition
29Smash 'Em, Rip 'Em
Disc5
1Abzu
2Rough Waters
3Darkness Ahead
4Any Last Words?
5Ascension
6Train Graveyard
7Haunted
8Come On, This Way
9Ghoul
10Alone
11Black Wind
12Waiting to Be Found
13Eligor
14Fight for Survival
15Come Back to Us
16Cheap Play
17Those in Need
18Slums on Fire
19Get to Safety!
20Aerith and Marlene - A Familiar Flower
21Limited Options
22The Look on Her Face
23Rematch atop the Pillar
Disc6
1Return to the Planet
2A Broken World
3Daughter's Farewell
4Infinity's End
5Wild de Chocobo
6Leslie's Theme
7The Day Midgar Stood Still
8Fires of Resistance
9A Solemn Sunset
10The Valkyrie
11The Shinra Building
12Operation: Save Aerith
13All Quiet at the Gates
14Hand over Hand
15Scarlet's Theme
16Stewards of the Planet
17Corporate Archives
18Cultivating Madness
19Another Day at Shinra HQ
20The Turks' Theme - Office
21Home Away from Home
22Infiltrating Shinra HQ
23The Drum
24Catastrophe
25Final Experiment
Disc7
1Trail of Blood
2J-E-N-O-V-A - Quickening
3???
4The Arsenal
5Midgar Expressway
6Arbiter of Fate - Advent
7Arbiter of Fate - Rebirth
8Arbiter of Fate - Singularity
9I'm Waiting, Cloud
10One-Winged Angel - Rebirth
11Seven Seconds till the End
12Hollow
13Credits
Disc8
BONUS TRACK
Un peu plus que Persona 5 Royal et ses 145 musiques !
J'aime tellement les pistes que j'ai entendu du remake pour l'instant que j'ai hyper hâte d'entendre ça !