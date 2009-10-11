profile
Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2
2
name : Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2
platform : PC
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : Infinity Ward
genre : FPS
multiplayer : 1 à 18 (multi online) 1 à 2 (coop)
european release date : 11/10/2009
us release date : 11/10/2009
japanese release date : 12/23/2009
other versions : Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3
official website : http://www.modernwarfare2.com/
goldmen33
99
goldmen33 > blog
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered -Trailer


comparaison avec la version originale


    posted the 03/30/2020 at 08:06 PM by goldmen33
    comments (2)
    suzukube posted the 03/30/2020 at 08:11 PM
    C'est quoi ?
    goldmen33 posted the 03/30/2020 at 08:24 PM
    suzukube comment ça c'est quoi?? la campagne du MW 2 remasteriser.
