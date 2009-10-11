accueil
name :
Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2
platform :
PC
editor :
Activision Blizzard
developer :
Infinity Ward
genre :
FPS
multiplayer :
1 à 18 (multi online) 1 à 2 (coop)
european release date :
11/10/2009
us release date :
11/10/2009
japanese release date :
12/23/2009
other versions :
Xbox 360
-
PlayStation 3
official website :
http://www.modernwarfare2.com/
goldmen33
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered -Trailer
comparaison avec la version originale
posted the 03/30/2020 at 08:06 PM by goldmen33
goldmen33
comments (2)
2
)
suzukube
posted
the 03/30/2020 at 08:11 PM
C'est quoi ?
goldmen33
posted
the 03/30/2020 at 08:24 PM
suzukube
comment ça c'est quoi??
la campagne du MW 2 remasteriser.
