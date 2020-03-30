« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
John Wick Hex sortira sur PS4/XOne/Switch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z35Exu4TP28&feature=emb_logo
    posted the 03/30/2020 at 10:25 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    kidicarus posted the 03/30/2020 at 10:32 AM
    Pourquoi pas ?
    J'aime bien les films et j'attends le 4 avec une certaine impatience, de plus le une sympa si ce n'est pas trop cher
    plbs posted the 03/30/2020 at 10:34 AM
    bah, c'était déjà annoncé non ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/30/2020 at 10:36 AM
    plbs Disons que c'était "vague", il me semble qu'il disait que ça sortirai sur "consoles", mais là nous savons que c'est sur PS4/XOne/Switch.
    venomsnake posted the 03/30/2020 at 10:41 AM
    mais pourquoi ils en ont pas fait un tps plus nerveux a la 3eme personne pourtant l'univers etc... s'y preterais bien...
    plbs posted the 03/30/2020 at 11:25 AM
    nicolasgourry ok
