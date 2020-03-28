accueil
.
profile
name :
Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
CyberConnect2
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
amassous
> blog
DBZ :Kakarotto c’est quoi le délire du level max ?
Je comprends pas , j’ai finis les 85 quêtes annexes , battus Mira jsuis niveaux 99
, et je vois le niveaux maximum c’est 250 MAIS POURQUOI FAIRE ? ?
Dragon Ball jusqu'à la mort, ça change pas.
posted the 03/28/2020 at 02:32 PM by amassous
amassous
comments (7)
7
)
shambala93
posted
the 03/28/2020 at 02:37 PM
Parce que le jeu va continuer jusqu’à DBS et parce qu’il est mauvais et qu’ils comptent sur le farming pour garder les joueurs présents sur le jeu.
shanks
posted
the 03/28/2020 at 02:57 PM
Les DLC, tout simplement.
Surtout qu'ils ont spécifié que le training face à Whis va rapporter un max d'xp.
ostream
posted
the 03/28/2020 at 03:21 PM
"et je vois le niveaux maximum c’est 250 MAIS POURQUOI FAIRE ? ?"
C'est pour uniquement pour Link49
madd
posted
the 03/28/2020 at 03:26 PM
C'est pour ça que j'attends que tout soit sorti pour le faire sur PS5.
idd
posted
the 03/28/2020 at 03:36 PM
pour justifier l'écart de niveaux avec les dernières techniques/transformations, celles à venir dans les DLC.
thedoctor
posted
the 03/28/2020 at 03:55 PM
Grosse Karotte le jeu
amassous
posted
the 03/28/2020 at 04:29 PM
shanks
Okay donc ça sert a rien d’xp la.
thedoctor
Non y’a tout Dragon Ball Z quand même.
