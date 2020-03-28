.
Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot
10
name : Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : CyberConnect2
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox One
amassous
amassous
DBZ :Kakarotto c'est quoi le délire du level max ?
Je comprends pas , j'ai finis les 85 quêtes annexes , battus Mira jsuis niveaux 99, et je vois le niveaux maximum c'est 250 MAIS POURQUOI FAIRE ? ?


Dragon Ball jusqu'à la mort, ça change pas.
    posted the 03/28/2020 at 02:32 PM by amassous
    comments (7)
    shambala93 posted the 03/28/2020 at 02:37 PM
    Parce que le jeu va continuer jusqu'à DBS et parce qu'il est mauvais et qu'ils comptent sur le farming pour garder les joueurs présents sur le jeu.
    shanks posted the 03/28/2020 at 02:57 PM
    Les DLC, tout simplement.

    Surtout qu'ils ont spécifié que le training face à Whis va rapporter un max d'xp.
    ostream posted the 03/28/2020 at 03:21 PM
    "et je vois le niveaux maximum c'est 250 MAIS POURQUOI FAIRE ? ?"
    C'est pour uniquement pour Link49
    madd posted the 03/28/2020 at 03:26 PM
    C'est pour ça que j'attends que tout soit sorti pour le faire sur PS5.
    idd posted the 03/28/2020 at 03:36 PM
    pour justifier l'écart de niveaux avec les dernières techniques/transformations, celles à venir dans les DLC.
    thedoctor posted the 03/28/2020 at 03:55 PM
    Grosse Karotte le jeu
    amassous posted the 03/28/2020 at 04:29 PM
    shanks Okay donc ça sert a rien d'xp la.
    thedoctor Non y'a tout Dragon Ball Z quand même.
