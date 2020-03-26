.
Panzer Dragoon Remake
name : Panzer Dragoon Remake
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : N.C
developer : Forever Entertainment
genre : shoot'em up
other versions : PC Nintendo Switch -
Panzer Dragoon Remake Switch du gameplay


J’hésite encore a le préco ...
    posted the 03/26/2020 at 06:52 PM by amassous
    comments (8)
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/26/2020 at 06:57 PM
    C'est fluide, l'ambiance est là, par contre les bruitages du ciblage et les effets de lumières des tirs font cheap.
    stephenking posted the 03/26/2020 at 06:59 PM
    Je prie pour une version One X
    narukamisan posted the 03/26/2020 at 07:00 PM
    nicolasgourry je suis dessus il est agréable ca va mais souffre d'un manque de précision au ciblage
    suzukube posted the 03/26/2020 at 07:01 PM
    En tous cas il est lourd car il télécharge toujours sur ma Switch.
    naoshige11 posted the 03/26/2020 at 07:06 PM
    Ca a l'air cool mais j'attendrais la version PC.
    guilde posted the 03/26/2020 at 07:09 PM
    la musique
    edarn posted the 03/26/2020 at 07:10 PM
    Un jeu pareil aurait mérité une réalisation beaucoup plus poussée.
    Mais l'OST
    gunstarred posted the 03/26/2020 at 07:12 PM
    nicolasgourry fluide, nickel. C'est primordial surr ce genre de jeu.
