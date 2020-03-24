.
profile
Final Fantasy VII Remake
95
Likes
Likers
name : Final Fantasy VII Remake
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
amassous
153
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 796
visites since opening : 2370344
amassous > blog
Inside FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Épisode 2




Les sous titres français sont disponible bon visionnage.
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/24/2020 at 02:06 PM by amassous
    comments (6)
    rbz posted the 03/24/2020 at 02:06 PM
    en home
    aros posted the 03/24/2020 at 02:11 PM
    amassous
    C'est possible d'ajouter la première partie pour ceux qui l'on loupée ?
    amassous posted the 03/24/2020 at 02:12 PM
    rbz Okay.
    aros Partie 1 ajouté.
    aros posted the 03/24/2020 at 02:14 PM
    amassous
    eldrick posted the 03/24/2020 at 02:21 PM
    Honnêtement proposer la copie d'un article en home beaucoup plus tard avec aucune ligne de texte(zéro analyse et même pas une tentative d'avis) c'est vraiment du haut niveau
    amassous posted the 03/24/2020 at 02:31 PM
    eldrick Jl'avais pas vus, une fois l'article fait me sentais pas de supprimer.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre