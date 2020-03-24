accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
.
profile
95
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
asakim
,
diablass59
,
kikibearentongues
,
anakaris
,
shanks
,
badaboum
,
rebellion
,
leblogdeshacka
,
minbox
,
aros
,
eldren
,
deum
,
genzzo
,
jorostar
,
cuthbert
,
furtifdor
,
soulshunt
,
galneryus
,
fullbuster
,
testament
,
archesstat
,
hyoga57
,
shiranui
,
squall04
,
link49
,
abaranchi
,
opthomas
,
teel
,
strifedcloud
,
terikku
,
linkudo
,
spawnono
,
escobar
,
hado78
,
gamergunz
,
kira93
,
lordkupo
,
z3pi4f
,
rkm18
,
geugeuz
,
yamy
,
shpouk
,
kyogamer
,
trungz
,
floflo
,
slyder
,
xyrlic
,
davidhm
,
kisukesan
,
wickette
,
alexkidd
,
ravyxxs
,
yoshidieu
,
coolflex
,
linuxclan
,
angelcloud
,
vfries
,
e3payne
,
chronos
,
draer
,
nduvel
,
hakaishin
,
kuroshima
,
cijfer
,
shambala93
,
shiroyashagin
,
jenicris
,
kurosama
,
tynokarts
,
fiveagainstone
,
51love
,
torotoro59
,
esets
,
roxloud
,
biboys
,
raph64
,
husotsuki
,
namxi
,
amassous
,
aym
,
axlenz
,
chester
,
kevisiano
,
sora78
,
leonr4
,
espion
,
jozen15
,
cort
,
kirk
,
davonizuka
,
docteurdeggman
,
faremis
,
eyrtz
,
pist5
,
arngrim
name :
Final Fantasy VII Remake
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
153
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
thor
,
zboobi
,
darksephiroth
,
musicforlife
,
rosewood
,
jf17
,
hipou
,
minx
,
zabuza
,
giusnake
,
mariosan
,
cafedark49
,
svr
,
hipo
,
fullbuster
,
yoshi4ever
,
kokoro28
,
traveller
,
toad4ever
,
dx93
,
docteurdeggman
,
cuthbert
,
calishnikov
,
goldmen33
,
dedoc
,
x1x2
,
minbox
,
strifedcloud
,
kenren
,
legends
,
lordkupo
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
koopa
,
gunit15
,
teel
,
latimevic
,
akd
,
drakeramore
,
milo42
,
diablass59
,
dopp3lg4ng3r
,
jeanouillz
,
chronokami
,
zenimar
,
supatony
,
ootaniisensei
,
kenpokan
,
arrrghl
,
knity
,
furtifdor
,
darkvador107
,
eduardos
,
ninjah
,
spawnono
,
badaboumisback
,
hyoga57
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
kikibearentongues
,
snakeorliquid
,
linkiorra
,
darkvador
,
mickurt
,
e3payne
,
momotaros
,
asus
,
lanni
,
judello
,
eldin
,
myers
,
kisukesan
,
evilboss
,
darkyx
,
spaaz
,
chester
,
solidfisher
,
hebuspsa
,
4096x2160
,
tvirus
,
link49
,
nonack
,
linkudo
,
kenshuiin
,
arngrim
,
pyrogas
,
scalaadcaelum
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
infel2no
,
eldren
,
patourde
,
dantevoices
,
playbleach
,
pizza3fromage
,
lacasadenico
,
mrchocolatine
,
dragonquestparadise
,
jojoplay4
,
nindo64
,
link80
,
odv78
,
opthomas
,
natelink
,
hado78
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
donkeykong06
,
bliss02
,
soulshunt
,
kira93
,
shindo
,
lz
,
drake99
,
shiroyashagin
,
iiii
,
gaymer40
,
neckbreaker71
,
kurosama
,
kevisiano
,
jwolf
,
damrode
,
marchand2sable
,
corrin
,
raph64
,
biboys
,
siil
,
tynokarts
,
sephiroth07
,
killia
,
torotoro59
,
niveforever
,
escobar
,
awamy02
,
salocin
,
nad45
,
liquidsnake66
,
darkxehanort94
,
smashfan
,
esets
,
alwayswin2
,
axlenz
,
negan
,
gantzeur
,
finalfantasyxvuniverse
,
fran
,
tolgafury
,
anaislayu
,
kamina
,
xenofamicom
,
kwak
,
populus
,
lamaj63
,
l83
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
796
visites since opening :
2370344
amassous
> blog
Inside FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Épisode 2
Les sous titres français sont disponible bon visionnage.
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/24/2020 at 02:06 PM by
amassous
comments (
6
)
rbz
posted
the 03/24/2020 at 02:06 PM
en home
aros
posted
the 03/24/2020 at 02:11 PM
amassous
C'est possible d'ajouter la première partie pour ceux qui l'on loupée ?
amassous
posted
the 03/24/2020 at 02:12 PM
rbz
Okay.
aros
Partie 1 ajouté.
aros
posted
the 03/24/2020 at 02:14 PM
amassous
eldrick
posted
the 03/24/2020 at 02:21 PM
Honnêtement proposer la copie d'un article en home beaucoup plus tard avec aucune ligne de texte(zéro analyse et même pas une tentative d'avis) c'est vraiment du haut niveau
amassous
posted
the 03/24/2020 at 02:31 PM
eldrick
Jl'avais pas vus, une fois l'article fait me sentais pas de supprimer.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
C'est possible d'ajouter la première partie pour ceux qui l'on loupée ?
aros Partie 1 ajouté.