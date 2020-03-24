.Coco l'asticot.
Resident Evil 2 (Remake)
27
name : Resident Evil 2 (Remake)
platform : PC
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : survival horror
multiplayer : non
european release date : 01/25/2018
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
kurosama
128
kurosama
articles : 906
visites since opening : 1042011
kurosama > blog
Les mecs ils s'amusent sur Pc
Un peu de fun bon les cheveux pinaillent par contre
    2
    posted the 03/24/2020 at 08:23 AM by kurosama
    comments (5)
    damrode posted the 03/24/2020 at 08:48 AM
    kurosama posted the 03/24/2020 at 08:50 AM
    damrode Le mister X en Thanos
    naoshige11 posted the 03/24/2020 at 10:04 AM
    Ahh les mods PC...
    ravyxxs posted the 03/24/2020 at 10:14 AM
    Le pire c'est Skyrim...Elle fait flipper cette communauté par moment...
    docbrown posted the 03/24/2020 at 10:24 AM
    Du bon boulot !
