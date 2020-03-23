profile
Jeux Vidéo
260
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
leblogdeshacka
403
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3313
visites since opening : 3654902
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Breaking News] La PlayStation 5 arrive!!!
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/23/2020 at 07:54 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (18)
    venomsnake posted the 03/23/2020 at 07:55 PM
    guiguif posted the 03/23/2020 at 07:56 PM
    Osef, vive la Serie X
    oenomaus posted the 03/23/2020 at 07:56 PM
    Ha bon on m'aurait menti!
    misterpixel posted the 03/23/2020 at 07:58 PM
    Y'a quoi de nouveau ici ?
    shiroyashagin posted the 03/23/2020 at 07:58 PM
    Upcoming roster of PS5 Launching croisons les doigt
    whookid posted the 03/23/2020 at 07:59 PM
    Juste avant noël le meilleur lancement
    vfries posted the 03/23/2020 at 08:07 PM
    misterpixel une image, comme l'annonce de la ps5.
    romgamer6859 posted the 03/23/2020 at 08:08 PM
    Ils ont juste ajouté launches holiday 2020 après le logo
    altendorf posted the 03/23/2020 at 08:08 PM
    "Nous avons commencé à dévoiler plus de détails techniques sur les composants qui font de la PlayStation 5 une plateforme si novatrice et puissante : le SSD ultra-rapide, le système d’entrée/sortie intégré et personnalisé, le GPU AMD personnalisé avec ray tracing ainsi que l’audio 3D immersif. Avec ces fonctionnalités, la PS5™ permettra aux développeurs de laisser libre cours à leur créativité, mais aussi de créer des mondes gigantesques et de nouvelles expériences de jeu dans les titres qu’ils concevront. Pour plus de détails techniques sur la PS5, consultez le Blog PlayStation et bénéficiez des explications d’un expert, Mark Cerny, architecte système principal. Inscrivez-vous ci-dessous pour être parmi les premiers à découvrir nos annonces, y compris des news sur la date de sortie de la PS5, son prix et la liste des jeux prévus à son lancement."
    altendorf posted the 03/23/2020 at 08:10 PM
    romgamer6859 Et en français ils ont rien changé ^^ On reste sur le "sortie prévue pour les fêtes de fin d'année 2020"
    kikoo31 posted the 03/23/2020 at 08:24 PM
    Rira bien qui rira le dernier
    shinz0 posted the 03/23/2020 at 08:29 PM
    Wow un logo et une période de sortie
    rbz posted the 03/23/2020 at 08:30 PM
    meilleure comm
    ya pas a dire ça donne envie cette ps5
    famimax posted the 03/23/2020 at 08:31 PM
    Ils pensent vraiment sortir leur console cette année
    dooku posted the 03/23/2020 at 08:40 PM
    Les jeux jap sur Xbox ?
    misterpixel posted the 03/23/2020 at 08:42 PM
    vfries Elle y était depuis un moment pourtant
    misterpixel posted the 03/23/2020 at 08:43 PM
    romgamer6859 Même pas, c'est pas nouveau.
    rendan posted the 03/23/2020 at 08:44 PM
    Mais lol
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre