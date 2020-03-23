.Coco l'asticot.
God of War
96
name : God of War
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Studios
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/20/2018
kurosama
128
kurosama
Votre "Meilleur jeu" sur Ps4
Oui je sais y'en a un paquet de bons jeux,mais si il devait en rester qu'un?.....Bah ouais!

    posted the 03/23/2020 at 10:46 AM by kurosama
    comments (58)
    zabuza posted the 03/23/2020 at 10:49 AM
    Perso Bloodborn
    walterwhite posted the 03/23/2020 at 10:50 AM
    GOW/BloodBorne

    Impossible à départager
    e3ologue posted the 03/23/2020 at 10:51 AM
    Je fais de la résistance face à la dictature selon laquelle "il ne peut y avoir qu'un meilleur"

    Nier Automata et Astro Bot
    skuldleif posted the 03/23/2020 at 10:51 AM
    god of war sans doute bientot remplacer par tlou 2
    smashfan posted the 03/23/2020 at 10:53 AM
    MGS V
    shiroyashagin posted the 03/23/2020 at 10:53 AM
    Je te dirai quand Ghost et The Last Of Us 2 sortira
    venomsnake posted the 03/23/2020 at 10:54 AM
    j'en ai franchement trop ! impossible pour moi d'en donner un sans citer les autres....
    oenomaus posted the 03/23/2020 at 10:55 AM
    Actuellement GOW , mais il y a encore TLO II et Ghost à sortir
    Nous verrons à ce moment là
    guiguif posted the 03/23/2020 at 10:55 AM
    Bloodborne mais GOW et Ys VIII Lacrimosa of Dana sont pas loin
    edarn posted the 03/23/2020 at 10:55 AM
    EverSpace & Bloodborne
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/23/2020 at 10:55 AM
    J'ai prêté ma console à des amis pour pas qu'ils s'ennuient, il y a des jeux que j'ai pas encore commencé : NieR : Automata, God of War ect, donc je peux pas répondre...j'ai gardé ma Switch.
    biboys posted the 03/23/2020 at 10:56 AM
    Resident evil 3 que je viens de finir je posterai mon test cet aprèm j'ai eu par la fnac d'ailleurs de nouveau stock chez trader beaucoup vont le recevoir aujourd'hui et demain
    minbox posted the 03/23/2020 at 10:57 AM
    Pour le moment The Order 1886 en ce qui me concerne mais The Last Of Us Part II arrive donc...
    mafacenligne posted the 03/23/2020 at 10:58 AM
    uncharted 4 et Horizon: Zero Dawn
    shao posted the 03/23/2020 at 10:58 AM
    Pour l'instant Bloodborne, GOW et Uncharted 4
    wazaaabi posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:00 AM
    Astrid Bot est pour moi le meilleur .
    kakazu posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:01 AM
    Spider-man
    hyoga57 posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:01 AM
    Ys VIII : Lacrimosa of Dana bien évidemment.
    sora78 posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:01 AM
    Impossible dans choisir qu'un... God Of War, Spider-Man, Bloodborne, Persona 5 et Kingdom Hearts III.

    Je les adore tous mais pour différentes raisons.
    torotoro59 posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:02 AM
    En exclusivité days gone / death stranding
    En multi the witcher 3
    ducknsexe posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:02 AM
    Bloodborne / assassin creed odyssée
    antifragile posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:03 AM
    Je dirais bloodborne... Je vais aussi dire the last of us pcq je ne l'avais pas fait sur ps3 je l'ai découvert directement sur ps4
    micablo posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:03 AM
    Nier Automata
    gankutsuou posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:04 AM
    Death Stranding, une véritable expérience. Le seul qui m'ait marqué en attendant TLoU2 (il faut qu'Ellie apprenne la vérité sur le choix de Joel !)
    Et pas fait Astro Bot qui me fait grandement de l’œil. Ni Persona 5 Royal.
    stephenking posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:05 AM
    minbox J'avoue que je n'ai jamais compris le bashing sur The order.. Il restera à mes yeux l'un des meilleurs jeux sur PS4.. Je l'ai méga méga kiffé
    ryosenpai posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:05 AM
    The Witcher 3 et God Of War je dirais.
    fiveagainstone posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:05 AM
    Bloodborne et même si il est multi Dark souls 3.
    wazaaabi posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:06 AM
    Astro Bot je voulais dire
    modsoul posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:06 AM
    GOw pour l’instant c’est une putain d’aventure suberbement réaliser mais il est trop tôt pour le dire car tlou2 et got arrivent on verra
    kenpokan posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:07 AM
    Uncharted 4
    naoshige11 posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:10 AM
    Ya tellement de jeux dingue qui ont marqué la console, difficile de faire un choix. J'ai adoré Horizon Zero Dawn, Bloodborne bien sur, Until Dawn, Uncharted 4, Rez Infinite, GT Sport, Detroit, Astro Bot et Death Stranding.
    protozoa posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:11 AM
    MGS V, The Witness et Astrobot pour le VR.
    rbz posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:14 AM
    bloodborne
    ashern posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:14 AM
    Bloodborne et god of War pour moi clairement.
    superpanda posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:15 AM
    Nier automata testé sur one x. Je pige vraiment pas, c'est une horreur ce jeu. J'en veux vraiment à tous ceux qui le qualigient de chef d'oeuvre et qu'il m'ont fait perdre de l'argent
    slyder posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:15 AM
    Talos Principle et Horizon ZD
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:15 AM
    Le meilleur jeu "PS4" sortira le 10 avril ou le 29 mai donc l"article est à remettre à jour ultérieurement
    barberousse posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:16 AM
    Bloodborne
    parazyt6425 posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:18 AM
    Nier automata m'a tellement choqué. Mais je garde R6 siege dans un coin de ma tête, j'ai passé des centaines d'heures dessus
    olimar59 posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:19 AM
    Nier Automata pour moi
    arngrim posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:22 AM
    Soit Ys VIII soit DQXI, mon cœur balance...
    terminagore posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:23 AM
    Mmmh... Dark Souls 3 peut être.
    yanissou posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:23 AM
    Horizon zéro dawn et actuellement sur nier automata qui est pour moi un chef d'œuvre aussi
    leoptymus posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:25 AM
    the witcher 3 et xcom2
    foxstep posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:26 AM
    Y'en a trop impossible d'en nommer juste un, et encore la gen n'est pas encore fini pour la ps4, loin de la.
    kabuki posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:27 AM
    Persona 5
    colibrie posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:31 AM
    trop de jeux ps4 mon top 5 Horizon zéro dawn Spider-man days gone God Of War Uncharted 4
    crazy posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:34 AM
    Pout le moment God of war et Days gone
    osga posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:37 AM
    Actuellement je dirais God of war, mais il faudrait attendre la sortie de Tlou 2 et de Ghost qui pourrait peut être changer la donne.
    kisukesan posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:38 AM
    Bloodborne, premier soulslike
    lastboss posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:38 AM
    Blood borne

    Sekiro
    sensei posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:40 AM
    God of War
    kevisiano posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:40 AM
    MGS V
    shambala93 posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:40 AM
    The Last Guardian ou God Of War.
    kurosama posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:41 AM
    ça se joue entre God of War et Bloodborne
    dokou posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:43 AM
    Dreadnought
    barberousse posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:45 AM
    kurosama 2 chef-d’œuvres
    lastboss posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:45 AM
    kurosama
    C’est blood borne majoritairement
