kurosama
kurosama
> blog
Votre "Meilleur jeu" sur Ps4
Oui je sais y'en a un paquet de bons jeux,mais si il devait en rester qu'un?.....Bah ouais!
tags :
laclasse
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/23/2020 at 10:46 AM by
kurosama
comments (
58
)
zabuza
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 10:49 AM
Perso Bloodborn
walterwhite
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 10:50 AM
GOW/BloodBorne
Impossible à départager
e3ologue
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 10:51 AM
Je fais de la résistance face à la dictature selon laquelle "il ne peut y avoir qu'un meilleur"
Nier Automata et Astro Bot
skuldleif
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 10:51 AM
god of war sans doute bientot remplacer par tlou 2
smashfan
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 10:53 AM
MGS V
shiroyashagin
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 10:53 AM
Je te dirai quand Ghost et The Last Of Us 2 sortira
venomsnake
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 10:54 AM
j'en ai franchement trop ! impossible pour moi d'en donner un sans citer les autres....
oenomaus
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 10:55 AM
Actuellement GOW , mais il y a encore TLO II et Ghost à sortir
Nous verrons à ce moment là
guiguif
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 10:55 AM
Bloodborne mais GOW et Ys VIII Lacrimosa of Dana sont pas loin
edarn
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 10:55 AM
EverSpace & Bloodborne
nicolasgourry
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 10:55 AM
J'ai prêté ma console à des amis pour pas qu'ils s'ennuient, il y a des jeux que j'ai pas encore commencé : NieR : Automata, God of War ect, donc je peux pas répondre...j'ai gardé ma Switch.
biboys
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 10:56 AM
Resident evil 3 que je viens de finir je posterai mon test cet aprèm j'ai eu par la fnac d'ailleurs de nouveau stock chez trader beaucoup vont le recevoir aujourd'hui et demain
minbox
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 10:57 AM
Pour le moment The Order 1886 en ce qui me concerne mais The Last Of Us Part II arrive donc...
mafacenligne
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 10:58 AM
uncharted 4 et Horizon: Zero Dawn
shao
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 10:58 AM
Pour l'instant Bloodborne, GOW et Uncharted 4
wazaaabi
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:00 AM
Astrid Bot est pour moi le meilleur .
kakazu
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:01 AM
Spider-man
hyoga57
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:01 AM
Ys VIII : Lacrimosa of Dana bien évidemment.
sora78
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:01 AM
Impossible dans choisir qu'un... God Of War, Spider-Man, Bloodborne, Persona 5 et Kingdom Hearts III.
Je les adore tous mais pour différentes raisons.
torotoro59
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:02 AM
En exclusivité days gone / death stranding
En multi the witcher 3
ducknsexe
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:02 AM
Bloodborne / assassin creed odyssée
antifragile
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:03 AM
Je dirais bloodborne... Je vais aussi dire the last of us pcq je ne l'avais pas fait sur ps3 je l'ai découvert directement sur ps4
micablo
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:03 AM
Nier Automata
gankutsuou
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:04 AM
Death Stranding, une véritable expérience. Le seul qui m'ait marqué en attendant TLoU2 (il faut qu'Ellie apprenne la vérité sur le choix de Joel !)
Et pas fait Astro Bot qui me fait grandement de l’œil. Ni Persona 5 Royal.
stephenking
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:05 AM
minbox
J'avoue que je n'ai jamais compris le bashing sur The order.. Il restera à mes yeux l'un des meilleurs jeux sur PS4.. Je l'ai méga méga kiffé
ryosenpai
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:05 AM
The Witcher 3 et God Of War je dirais.
fiveagainstone
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:05 AM
Bloodborne et même si il est multi Dark souls 3.
wazaaabi
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:06 AM
Astro Bot je voulais dire
modsoul
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:06 AM
GOw pour l’instant c’est une putain d’aventure suberbement réaliser mais il est trop tôt pour le dire car tlou2 et got arrivent on verra
kenpokan
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:07 AM
Uncharted 4
naoshige11
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:10 AM
Ya tellement de jeux dingue qui ont marqué la console, difficile de faire un choix. J'ai adoré Horizon Zero Dawn, Bloodborne bien sur, Until Dawn, Uncharted 4, Rez Infinite, GT Sport, Detroit, Astro Bot et Death Stranding.
protozoa
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:11 AM
MGS V, The Witness et Astrobot pour le VR.
rbz
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:14 AM
bloodborne
ashern
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:14 AM
Bloodborne et god of War pour moi clairement.
superpanda
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:15 AM
Nier automata testé sur one x. Je pige vraiment pas, c'est une horreur ce jeu. J'en veux vraiment à tous ceux qui le qualigient de chef d'oeuvre et qu'il m'ont fait perdre de l'argent
slyder
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:15 AM
Talos Principle et Horizon ZD
icebergbrulant
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:15 AM
Le meilleur jeu "PS4" sortira le 10 avril ou le 29 mai donc l"article est à remettre à jour ultérieurement
barberousse
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:16 AM
Bloodborne
parazyt6425
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:18 AM
Nier automata m'a tellement choqué. Mais je garde R6 siege dans un coin de ma tête, j'ai passé des centaines d'heures dessus
olimar59
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:19 AM
Nier Automata pour moi
arngrim
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:22 AM
Soit Ys VIII soit DQXI, mon cœur balance...
terminagore
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:23 AM
Mmmh... Dark Souls 3 peut être.
yanissou
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:23 AM
Horizon zéro dawn et actuellement sur nier automata qui est pour moi un chef d'œuvre aussi
leoptymus
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:25 AM
the witcher 3 et xcom2
foxstep
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:26 AM
Y'en a trop impossible d'en nommer juste un, et encore la gen n'est pas encore fini pour la ps4, loin de la.
kabuki
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:27 AM
Persona 5
colibrie
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:31 AM
trop de jeux ps4 mon top 5 Horizon zéro dawn Spider-man days gone God Of War Uncharted 4
crazy
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:34 AM
Pout le moment God of war et Days gone
osga
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:37 AM
Actuellement je dirais God of war, mais il faudrait attendre la sortie de Tlou 2 et de Ghost qui pourrait peut être changer la donne.
kisukesan
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:38 AM
Bloodborne, premier soulslike
lastboss
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:38 AM
Blood borne
Sekiro
sensei
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:40 AM
God of War
kevisiano
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:40 AM
MGS V
shambala93
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:40 AM
The Last Guardian ou God Of War.
kurosama
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:41 AM
ça se joue entre God of War et Bloodborne
dokou
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:43 AM
Dreadnought
barberousse
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:45 AM
kurosama
2 chef-d’œuvres
lastboss
posted
the 03/23/2020 at 11:45 AM
kurosama
C’est blood borne majoritairement
