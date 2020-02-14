.
profile
Snack World : Mordus de Donjons
2
Likes
Likers
name : Snack World : Mordus de Donjons
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Level-5
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : 1 à 4 (online)
european release date : 02/14/2020
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
amassous
153
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 794
visites since opening : 2367584
amassous > blog
A fait qui a pris Snack World sur Switch ?


Le jeux est bien , long , pas trop dur ? Scénario ?
Jl'avais carrément OUBLIE




Je découvre avec vous que y'a un dessin animé doublé en français

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/22/2020 at 01:30 PM by amassous
    comments (1)
    narukamisan posted the 03/22/2020 at 02:15 PM
    Je l'ai c le genre de jeux les mission scénarisé on une courbe de croissance e difficulté forçant à faire des quêtes annexe pour faire du leveling du coup ça ajoute dde la répétitivité a un jeux l'étant déjà un peu trop après c propre l'ambiance est sympas
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre