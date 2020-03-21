profile
Bloodborne
167
Likes
Likers
name : Bloodborne
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : From Software
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : 1 à 5 (online)
european release date : 03/25/2015
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
sandman
40
Likes
Likers
sandman
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 66
visites since opening : 324351
sandman > blog
[Twitch] Stream sur un des meilleurs jeux de la gen
https://www.twitch.tv/sand_man
https://www.twitch.tv/sand_man
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/21/2020 at 11:51 AM by sandman
    comments (4)
    koji posted the 03/21/2020 at 12:17 PM
    le meilleur jeu de la gen ( bon avec tw3 pour ma part)
    kalas28 posted the 03/21/2020 at 12:21 PM
    un bon jeu c'est sur mais ça s'arrête là pour ma part.
    sandman posted the 03/21/2020 at 12:23 PM
    koji oui the witcher 3 top de la gen aussi

    kalas28 tu mettrais quoi dans le top de la gen?
    kalas28 posted the 03/21/2020 at 12:29 PM
    sandman la gen n'étant pas fini je ne sais pas. il y a tellement du lourd cette année que je vais attendre.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre