profile
name :
Bloodborne
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
From Software
genre :
action-RPG
multiplayer :
1 à 5 (online)
european release date :
03/25/2015
profile
sandman
articles : 66
66
visites since opening : 324351
324351
sandman
> blog
[Twitch] Stream sur un des meilleurs jeux de la gen
https://www.twitch.tv/sand_man
https://www.twitch.tv/sand_man
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/21/2020 at 11:51 AM by
sandman
comments (
4
)
koji
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 12:17 PM
le meilleur jeu de la gen ( bon avec tw3 pour ma part)
kalas28
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 12:21 PM
un bon jeu c'est sur mais ça s'arrête là pour ma part.
sandman
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 12:23 PM
koji
oui the witcher 3 top de la gen aussi
kalas28
tu mettrais quoi dans le top de la gen?
kalas28
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 12:29 PM
sandman
la gen n'étant pas fini je ne sais pas. il y a tellement du lourd cette année que je vais attendre.
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
kalas28 tu mettrais quoi dans le top de la gen?