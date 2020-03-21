profile
Nanatsu no Taizai Saison 4 annoncé
Cette nouvelle saison démarrera en Octobre (toujours pas vu la 3).

https://adala-news.fr/2020/03/lanime-nanatsu-no-taizai-saison-4-annonce/
    posted the 03/21/2020 at 11:23 AM by guiguif
    comments (8)
    gspawnini posted the 03/21/2020 at 11:24 AM
    Enfin j'attends dispo sur Netflix
    rebellion posted the 03/21/2020 at 11:25 AM
    Un sacré manga de merde au final malgré le début sympathique.

    L'anime j'en parle même pas. Depuis la S2 c'est une vraie blague.
    byaku posted the 03/21/2020 at 11:26 AM
    fin du manga semaine prochaine
    shinz0 posted the 03/21/2020 at 11:28 AM
    La saison 2 était ratée
    Même plus envie de regarder la saison 3
    shao posted the 03/21/2020 at 11:55 AM
    shinz0
    La saison 3 est encore pire!
    J'ai jamais vu une animation aussi honteuse que ça.
    koji posted the 03/21/2020 at 11:56 AM
    rebellion absolument d'accord la saison 1 etait plutot pas mal meme sympathique et la 2 ca va encore mais c'est incroyable comment c'est devenu nul depuis.
    shinz0 posted the 03/21/2020 at 12:06 PM
    shao ok merci je vais en rester là

    Je vais commencer Beastars, j'en entends que du bien
    shao posted the 03/21/2020 at 12:12 PM
    shinz0
    T'as bien raison!
    Et ouais, j'ai trouvé Beastar vachement stylé. C'est un délire assez spéciale mais l'univers est très cohérent au final. Je te le conseil vivement.
