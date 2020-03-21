accueil
guiguif
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif
guiguif
guiguif
Nanatsu no Taizai Saison 4 annoncé
Cette nouvelle saison démarrera en Octobre (toujours pas vu la 3).
https://adala-news.fr/2020/03/lanime-nanatsu-no-taizai-saison-4-annonce/
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/21/2020 at 11:23 AM by
guiguif
comments (
8
)
gspawnini
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 11:24 AM
Enfin j'attends dispo sur Netflix
rebellion
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 11:25 AM
Un sacré manga de merde au final malgré le début sympathique.
L'anime j'en parle même pas. Depuis la S2 c'est une vraie blague.
byaku
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 11:26 AM
fin du manga semaine prochaine
shinz0
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 11:28 AM
La saison 2 était ratée
Même plus envie de regarder la saison 3
shao
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 11:55 AM
shinz0
La saison 3 est encore pire!
J'ai jamais vu une animation aussi honteuse que ça.
koji
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 11:56 AM
rebellion
absolument d'accord la saison 1 etait plutot pas mal meme sympathique et la 2 ca va encore mais c'est incroyable comment c'est devenu nul depuis.
shinz0
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 12:06 PM
shao
ok merci je vais en rester là
Je vais commencer Beastars, j'en entends que du bien
shao
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 12:12 PM
shinz0
T'as bien raison!
Et ouais, j'ai trouvé Beastar vachement stylé. C'est un délire assez spéciale mais l'univers est très cohérent au final. Je te le conseil vivement.
