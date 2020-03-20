accueil
negan
negan
> blog
Se remonter le moral en plein confinement
Meilleur Mario 3D avec Mario 64
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/20/2020 at 10:35 PM by
negan
comments (
17
)
voxen
posted
the 03/20/2020 at 10:37 PM
Je suis ambiancé et nostalgique maintenant
negan
posted
the 03/20/2020 at 10:40 PM
voxen
zekk
posted
the 03/20/2020 at 10:43 PM
gat
posted
the 03/20/2020 at 10:44 PM
NON.
apollokami
posted
the 03/20/2020 at 10:44 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IVH6Gl7W0hI
/>
negan
posted
the 03/20/2020 at 10:48 PM
apollokami
MG
gat
jenicris
posted
the 03/20/2020 at 10:48 PM
Mario 64 > all
gat
posted
the 03/20/2020 at 10:51 PM
En parlant de confinement, le truc cool lorsque tu habites à la campagne, tu ne vois pas la différence.
negan
posted
the 03/20/2020 at 10:52 PM
gat
Mais ta les chiottes dans le Jardin
romgamer6859
posted
the 03/20/2020 at 10:54 PM
Un petit remake/remastered sur switch et on est bon
(de toute façon on aura des remastered qu'on le veuille ou non)
jenicris
posted
the 03/20/2020 at 10:54 PM
gat
genre avec les corbeaux autour de chez toi, les tracteurs qui passent devant chez toi, les poules sur le trottoir et entouré de Maïs?
gingxsama
posted
the 03/20/2020 at 10:57 PM
This
And XSX is a beast more than any other console
gat
posted
the 03/20/2020 at 11:00 PM
negan
jenicris
Allez-y molo les clichés.
shanks
posted
the 03/20/2020 at 11:04 PM
Pire Mario 3D, faut dire la vérité.
negan
posted
the 03/20/2020 at 11:05 PM
shanks
Va dormir ta sommeil
shanks
posted
the 03/20/2020 at 11:07 PM
negan
je dors demain matin donc j'en profite
negan
posted
the 03/20/2020 at 11:12 PM
shanks
Tu veux la bagarre ?
