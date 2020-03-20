profile
Se remonter le moral en plein confinement




Meilleur Mario 3D avec Mario 64
    posted the 03/20/2020 at 10:35 PM by negan
    comments (17)
    voxen posted the 03/20/2020 at 10:37 PM
    Je suis ambiancé et nostalgique maintenant
    negan posted the 03/20/2020 at 10:40 PM
    voxen
    zekk posted the 03/20/2020 at 10:43 PM
    gat posted the 03/20/2020 at 10:44 PM
    NON.
    apollokami posted the 03/20/2020 at 10:44 PM


    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IVH6Gl7W0hI />
    negan posted the 03/20/2020 at 10:48 PM
    apollokami MG

    gat
    jenicris posted the 03/20/2020 at 10:48 PM
    Mario 64 > all
    gat posted the 03/20/2020 at 10:51 PM
    En parlant de confinement, le truc cool lorsque tu habites à la campagne, tu ne vois pas la différence.
    negan posted the 03/20/2020 at 10:52 PM
    gat Mais ta les chiottes dans le Jardin
    romgamer6859 posted the 03/20/2020 at 10:54 PM
    Un petit remake/remastered sur switch et on est bon (de toute façon on aura des remastered qu'on le veuille ou non)
    jenicris posted the 03/20/2020 at 10:54 PM
    gat genre avec les corbeaux autour de chez toi, les tracteurs qui passent devant chez toi, les poules sur le trottoir et entouré de Maïs?
    gingxsama posted the 03/20/2020 at 10:57 PM
    This

    And XSX is a beast more than any other console
    gat posted the 03/20/2020 at 11:00 PM
    negan jenicris Allez-y molo les clichés.
    shanks posted the 03/20/2020 at 11:04 PM
    Pire Mario 3D, faut dire la vérité.
    negan posted the 03/20/2020 at 11:05 PM
    shanks Va dormir ta sommeil
    shanks posted the 03/20/2020 at 11:07 PM
    negan
    je dors demain matin donc j'en profite
    negan posted the 03/20/2020 at 11:12 PM
    shanks Tu veux la bagarre ?
