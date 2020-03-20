profile
opthomas
opthomas
opthomas > blog
Hydroalcolix - Les Kassos SPECIAL
Humour
Bon là je trouve que pour le coup cette épisode spécial des Kassos est drôle.



Ils peuvent y arriver quand ils veulent.
Les Kassos chaîne officiel YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv88958LRDfndKV_Y7XmAnA
    tags : humour drole les kassos aspégix hydroalcolix canalplus boycotttf1 boycottm6 fucklecsa
    posted the 03/20/2020 at 04:08 PM by opthomas
    comments (7)
    administrateur posted the 03/20/2020 at 04:10 PM
    Ah c'est sale
    damrode posted the 03/20/2020 at 04:15 PM
    Le coup du décalottage
    bladagun posted the 03/20/2020 at 04:16 PM
    Degeu
    guilde posted the 03/20/2020 at 04:38 PM
    merci !!
    sora78 posted the 03/20/2020 at 04:46 PM
    Le début est bien drôle mais la fin c'est naze et dégueu... pourtant j'aime bien l'humour dégueu des Kassos en général... mais quand c'est bien dosé.
    e3ologue posted the 03/20/2020 at 05:15 PM
    dégueulasse
    opthomas posted the 03/20/2020 at 05:41 PM
    Faite vous zizir mes gens
