Hydroalcolix - Les Kassos SPECIAL
Humour
Bon là je trouve que pour le coup cette épisode spécial des
Kassos
est drôle.
Ils peuvent y arriver quand ils veulent.
Les Kassos chaîne officiel YouTube
-
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv88958LRDfndKV_Y7XmAnA
tags :
humour
drole
les kassos
aspégix
hydroalcolix
canalplus
boycotttf1
boycottm6
fucklecsa
posted the 03/20/2020 at 04:08 PM by
opthomas
administrateur
posted
the 03/20/2020 at 04:10 PM
Ah c'est sale
damrode
posted
the 03/20/2020 at 04:15 PM
Le coup du décalottage
bladagun
posted
the 03/20/2020 at 04:16 PM
Degeu
guilde
posted
the 03/20/2020 at 04:38 PM
merci !!
sora78
posted
the 03/20/2020 at 04:46 PM
Le début est bien drôle mais la fin c'est naze et dégueu... pourtant j'aime bien l'humour dégueu des Kassos en général... mais quand c'est bien dosé.
e3ologue
posted
the 03/20/2020 at 05:15 PM
dégueulasse
opthomas
posted
the 03/20/2020 at 05:41 PM
Faite vous zizir mes gens
