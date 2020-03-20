[SANDA/ALEHAS] -Animateur 2D a Tokyo- : https://twitter.com/ag_sanda1
[FANART] FF7 remake


Le remake arrive bientot les gens Pour feter ca un petit dessin, enjoy



+ petit drapeau de pub sur les conbini 7/11 dont celui juste a coter de chez moi. Voir Cloud tous les 100 metres au Japon, un regal
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/20/2020 at 03:29 PM by sanda
    comments (6)
    dude85 posted the 03/20/2020 at 03:41 PM
    Jolie, style agréable pour le personnage.
    sephiroth07 posted the 03/20/2020 at 03:47 PM
    Superbe j'aime beaucoup bravo !
    Sephiroth maintenant?
    sora78 posted the 03/20/2020 at 03:48 PM
    Bon ben tu m'as donné envie, je vais attaquer un Fanart de Tifa

    Boobs & Muscles !
    sanda posted the 03/20/2020 at 03:49 PM
    dude85 merci !
    sephiroth07 thanks, Sephiroth ouaip pourquoi pas carrement

    sora78 go go go
    spyro50 posted the 03/20/2020 at 04:03 PM
    C'est beau, j'adore le style !
    dude85 posted the 03/20/2020 at 04:03 PM
    sanda Je voudrais bien voir sephiroth dans le même style tiens ouai
