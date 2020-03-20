.
Dragon Ball SUPER Chapitre 58 en anglais


La trad français arrivera demain jpense bonne lecture , le lien est en source c'est sur MANGA Plus
Dragon Ball jusqu’a la mort, ça change pas. - https://mangaplus.shueisha.co.jp/viewer/1006526
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/20/2020 at 03:25 PM by amassous
    comments (10)
    teeda posted the 03/20/2020 at 03:29 PM
    Merci Amassous.
    maintenant llus que Boruto et One Punch Man.
    amassous posted the 03/20/2020 at 03:30 PM
    teeda Boruto y'a que la cover de chapitre qui a fuiter.
    J'attends le dernier chapitre de Samurai 8 moi , One Punch Man je regarde pas en scan perso.
    rendan posted the 03/20/2020 at 03:40 PM
    Pas mal du tout le chapitre Goku au top comme dab mais quelque chose me dit que Vegeta nous réserve encore plus de surprises
    amassous posted the 03/20/2020 at 03:42 PM
    rendan Un Goku enervé
    dude85 posted the 03/20/2020 at 03:46 PM
    Fade à lire je trouve ce chapitre.
    Ça traîne pour pas grand chose, sur un schéma assez connu et, au grand dieu, répétitif. J'attend beaucoup du prochain maintenant ^^'.
    opthomas posted the 03/20/2020 at 03:47 PM
    teeda amassous Boruto est déjà dispo sur Mangaplus aussi.
    teeda posted the 03/20/2020 at 03:47 PM
    opthomas ah ban super je vais enchainer les deux. Merci.
    mercure7 posted the 03/20/2020 at 03:53 PM
    Merci mon gars, tu éclaires ma journée de confinement
    opthomas posted the 03/20/2020 at 04:05 PM
    teeda
    teeda posted the 03/20/2020 at 04:09 PM
    Bon ben c' est vrai que le ratio dialogue / action est pas top...
    J ai l' impression de revenir au kamehameha qui dure 4 épisodes...lol
    esperons que la suite soit plus excitant.
