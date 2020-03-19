.Coco l'asticot.
Pentaroo "Tout savoir sur la XsX"
Apres la Ps5,Pentaro nous parle de SX.


Gia aussi :
    posted the 03/19/2020 at 09:00 PM by kurosama
    comments (4)
    grievous32 posted the 03/19/2020 at 09:08 PM
    Ouah ! Il fait le X de XBOX !
    romgamer6859 posted the 03/19/2020 at 09:21 PM
    Intéressant
    revans posted the 03/19/2020 at 09:21 PM
    Si tu veux tout savoir tu lis juste le communiqué de Microsoft
    minbox posted the 03/19/2020 at 09:22 PM
    grievous32 normal le mec est vacciné Xbox.
