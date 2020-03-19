profile
Démo AMD RDNA 2 Microsoft DirectX Raytracing (DXR)
    posted the 03/19/2020 at 05:06 PM by jenicris
    comments (13)
    goldmen33 posted the 03/19/2020 at 05:13 PM
    C'est... chromé!
    revans posted the 03/19/2020 at 05:13 PM
    chrome City
    zanpa posted the 03/19/2020 at 05:13 PM
    elle est en 24 fps ?
    revans posted the 03/19/2020 at 05:16 PM
    AMD c'est pire que Kevin et sa 106, y'a du chrome partout
    shambala93 posted the 03/19/2020 at 05:19 PM
    A regarder sur Google Chrome ?
    biboys posted the 03/19/2020 at 05:20 PM
    Impressionnant
    mafacenligne posted the 03/19/2020 at 05:23 PM
    heureusement qu'il n'y a pas trop de soleil ,sinon on serait tous devenue aveugle
    kevinsnow posted the 03/19/2020 at 05:27 PM
    CyberChrome 2077 !!
    psx posted the 03/19/2020 at 05:27 PM
    Heureusement qu'amd fait pas de jeu !
    suzukube posted the 03/19/2020 at 05:27 PM
    Ouch ça rame :/ !
    oenomaus posted the 03/19/2020 at 05:29 PM
    trop de chrome, tues le chrome
    gat posted the 03/19/2020 at 05:41 PM
    Chro bien.
    kabuki posted the 03/19/2020 at 05:47 PM
    Ouais tres chro... le rdna2 "exclusif à Microsoft"
