accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Muramasa
profile
205
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
zackfair59plus
,
tvirus
,
chris92
,
kizito5
,
rkazuya
,
youki
,
reikoririn
,
lambo
,
liquidus
,
bibi300
,
escobar
,
strifedcloud
,
sokarius
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
bladagun
,
lucy
,
shampix
,
shima
,
estellise
,
voxen
,
metasonic
,
sacks
,
robin73
,
sboubi
,
shanks
,
zabuza
,
sephiroth07
,
papysnake
,
carmichael
,
alozius
,
cuthbert
,
jeanouillz
,
fullbuster
,
viveff
,
fantacitron
,
shoga
,
kensama
,
eldren
,
rahxephon1
,
stonesjack
,
chdav
,
achille
,
apollokami
,
darkvador
,
dragonkevin
,
neokiller
,
trez
,
grozourson
,
shazbot
,
rkm18
,
svr
,
vanilla59
,
gtoonizuka69
,
vonkuru
,
square
,
aiolia081
,
milo42
,
thib50
,
minx
,
klepapangue
,
anonymous340
,
kwak
,
yukilin
,
zelda59279
,
lucrate
,
darknova
,
traveller
,
shinz0
,
asakim
,
darksephiroth
,
binou87
,
kasumi
,
docteurdeggman
,
idd
,
shido
,
sauronsg
,
jwolf
,
yagate
,
000000000000000000
,
akd
,
musicforlife
,
hipou
,
loudiyi
,
grimmroy
,
uta
,
hebuspsa
,
tzine
,
qbigaara49
,
choupiloutre
,
twins
,
linkart
,
biggy
,
jaune
,
kurosama
,
kiruo
,
jf17
,
trafalgar
,
momotaros
,
heroux
,
seiyasnake
,
krjc
,
furtifdor
,
drakeramore
,
goldmen33
,
ripley
,
supatony
,
takahito
,
calishnikov
,
tripy73
,
amassous
,
gunotak
,
mickurt
,
mustdie
,
diablass59
,
syndrome
,
kenshuiin
,
yogfei
,
snakeorliquid
,
chester
,
spaaz
,
lightjack
,
ritalix
,
linkiorra
,
maldara69600
,
darkyx
,
heracles
,
lefumier
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
ykarin
,
patourde
,
darkfoxx
,
skyzein
,
gizmo2142
,
blackbox
,
link80
,
odv78
,
korou
,
playstation2008
,
ootaniisensei
,
angelcloud
,
maxibesttof
,
kikibearentongues
,
jorostar
,
darkulqui
,
shiranui
,
fortep
,
archesstat
,
rendan
,
sandman
,
x1x2
,
opthomas
,
kenpokan
,
cb
,
chronokami
,
lilong
,
exemplay
,
ravyxxs
,
shindo
,
naruto780
,
netero
,
nekonoctis
,
gat
,
nmariodk
,
neckbreaker71
,
arngrim
,
shiroyashagin
,
xars01
,
nindo64
,
sorow
,
e3payne
,
jozen15
,
sorento
,
torotoro59
,
minbox
,
iglooo
,
killia
,
yaakus
,
xxxxxx0
,
narustorm
,
rayzorx09
,
zboobi
,
coco6767
,
raph64
,
kevisiano
,
niveforever
,
corrin
,
sujetdelta
,
kwathor
,
fandenutella
,
maxine
,
awamy02
,
receiversms
,
2077
,
leonr4
,
batman
,
zevoodoo
,
cloc
,
finalfantasyxvuniverse
,
kamina
,
gspawnini
,
davonizuka
,
myki
,
mikazaki
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3177
visites since opening :
4372113
shincloud
> blog
RE3 Remake PS4Pro > XboxOneX
Toujours pareil, graphiquement la OneX est supérieur, mais la frame rate est mieux sur PS4Pro
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/19/2020 at 11:31 AM by
shincloud
comments (
7
)
edgar
posted
the 03/19/2020 at 11:33 AM
Un avant-goût de la Next-Gen ?
gspawnini
posted
the 03/19/2020 at 11:33 AM
Sale traite, je vais te pourrir sur Twitter
kwentyn
posted
the 03/19/2020 at 11:37 AM
Comme quoi les tiers pour la majorité se tamponne d'optimiser.
eldren
posted
the 03/19/2020 at 11:39 AM
J'ai testé sur PS4 là quel kiffe, mais je prendrai sur PC !
shincloud
posted
the 03/19/2020 at 11:40 AM
gspawnini
XD, après faut dire la vérité, même si le deux sa allait, mais le 3 par contre je comprend pas trop cette opti sur OneX :/
jenicris
posted
the 03/19/2020 at 11:46 AM
C'est une merveille d'optimisation sur PS4 Pro.
voxen
posted
the 03/19/2020 at 11:47 AM
Ah j'ai pas eu de soucis ou en tout cas j'ai pas senti. Mon soucis c'est le gros Nem qui me pète les baguettes qui me servent de jambes.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo