profile
shincloud
205
Likes
Likers
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3177
visites since opening : 4372113
shincloud > blog
RE3 Remake PS4Pro > XboxOneX
Toujours pareil, graphiquement la OneX est supérieur, mais la frame rate est mieux sur PS4Pro

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/19/2020 at 11:31 AM by shincloud
    comments (7)
    edgar posted the 03/19/2020 at 11:33 AM
    Un avant-goût de la Next-Gen ?

    gspawnini posted the 03/19/2020 at 11:33 AM
    Sale traite, je vais te pourrir sur Twitter
    kwentyn posted the 03/19/2020 at 11:37 AM
    Comme quoi les tiers pour la majorité se tamponne d'optimiser.
    eldren posted the 03/19/2020 at 11:39 AM
    J'ai testé sur PS4 là quel kiffe, mais je prendrai sur PC !
    shincloud posted the 03/19/2020 at 11:40 AM
    gspawnini XD, après faut dire la vérité, même si le deux sa allait, mais le 3 par contre je comprend pas trop cette opti sur OneX :/
    jenicris posted the 03/19/2020 at 11:46 AM
    C'est une merveille d'optimisation sur PS4 Pro.
    voxen posted the 03/19/2020 at 11:47 AM
    Ah j'ai pas eu de soucis ou en tout cas j'ai pas senti. Mon soucis c'est le gros Nem qui me pète les baguettes qui me servent de jambes.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre