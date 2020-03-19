.
profile
amassous
153
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 786
visites since opening : 2355497
amassous > blog
La cover du tome 12 de Dragon Ball SUPER dévoilé !!!


Du Goku et Vegeta basique classe rien a redire.
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/19/2020 at 09:49 AM by amassous
    comments (9)
    kurorolucifuru posted the 03/19/2020 at 09:53 AM
    Végéta yatdrat
    dokidokii posted the 03/19/2020 at 09:57 AM
    Elle est super cool !
    shiroyashagin posted the 03/19/2020 at 10:02 AM
    Amassous c'est à partir de quel chapitre la fin du grand tournoi ?
    amassous posted the 03/19/2020 at 10:07 AM
    shiroyashagin le tournoi du pouvoir finis chapitre 42, et l’arc Moro débute en milieu de ce chapitre.
    kurorolucifuru dokidokii
    shiroyashagin posted the 03/19/2020 at 10:15 AM
    amassous merci la suite est bonne ou pas ?
    steevflores posted the 03/19/2020 at 10:21 AM
    shiroyashagin Excellente. Du DB à l'ancienne.
    amassous posted the 03/19/2020 at 10:29 AM
    shiroyashagin J’adore ce nouvel arc , a toi de te faire ton avis après
    dokidokii posted the 03/19/2020 at 10:32 AM
    shiroyashagin Un feeling beaucoup proche du manga de Toriyama, comme l'arc Trunks.
    shiroyashagin posted the 03/19/2020 at 10:33 AM
    amassous steevflores dokidokii bon je vais me lancer
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre