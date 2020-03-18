.
Le Japon continue a manqué de respect a Vegeta






Miskine Vegeta

    posted the 03/18/2020 at 08:48 PM by amassous
    comments (10)
    darkxehanort94 posted the 03/18/2020 at 08:49 PM
    Vegeta et sa Moustache !
    jowy14 posted the 03/18/2020 at 08:49 PM
    jowy14 posted the 03/18/2020 at 08:53 PM
    la lessive qui troue les vêtements !!
    jf17 posted the 03/18/2020 at 08:54 PM
    N'empêche ça sort en France, j'achète direct
    amassous posted the 03/18/2020 at 08:56 PM
    jf17 Moi ça j'achète direct si ça sort en France des ptite gaufres avec une petite carte Dragon Ball
    tynokarts posted the 03/18/2020 at 09:14 PM
    Sérieux, une blue lessive god.
    Ouai, si j'arrive à ressentir la puissance.
    furtifdor posted the 03/18/2020 at 09:22 PM
    C'était donc ça le gros projet teasé par le seiyu de Bejita? ^^
    xenofamicom posted the 03/18/2020 at 09:34 PM
    Il méritait mieux que ça le prince de l'espace...
    linkudo posted the 03/18/2020 at 09:37 PM
    honte à toi de publier cet article le jour du saiyan day !!! tu humilies encore + le prince !
    opthomas posted the 03/18/2020 at 09:48 PM
    furtifdor Les Seiyu tiennes vraiment à coeur tout ce qu'il font
