La fin d'internet en 2023 ?
    posted the 03/18/2020 at 04:32 PM by sussudio
    lastboss posted the 03/18/2020 at 04:42 PM
    Ou en 2020
    forte posted the 03/18/2020 at 04:48 PM
    "On retourne au 18ème siècle". Un scénar à la Nier. Mais tellement probable. On va revenir à des offres limitées comme en 2000.
