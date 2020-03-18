profile
Bluepoint Games
Bluepoint Games
Bluepoint ne manqué pas le live ps5 de ce soir
Bluepoint point qui teaser ça va faire mal ...

http://m.jeuxvideo.com/forums/42-36-62403698-1-0-1-0-un-dev-de-bluepoint-conseille-de-regarder-le-live.htm
http://m.jeuxvideo.com/forums/42-36-62403698-1-0-1-0-un-dev-de-bluepoint-conseille-de-regarder-le-live.htm
    posted the 03/18/2020 at 11:33 AM by biboys
    comments (11)
    bigbos posted the 03/18/2020 at 11:34 AM
    Enorme vivement ce soir j'espère syphon filter
    biboys posted the 03/18/2020 at 11:35 AM
    bigbos syphon ? MGS 1 Remake ? Demon sool ? Ico ?
    shinz0 posted the 03/18/2020 at 11:36 AM
    Knack 3 is coming
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/18/2020 at 11:37 AM


    Purée, j'espère que c'est le retour de Silent Hill
    kurosama posted the 03/18/2020 at 11:37 AM
    Bon bah Sopalin les mecs
    Faudrait le retour du hype train quand meme.
    revans posted the 03/18/2020 at 11:37 AM
    Knack 1 remake
    driver posted the 03/18/2020 at 11:37 AM
    Syphon Filter ne reviendra plus jamais hein...

    Faut pas rêver.
    kamikaze1985 posted the 03/18/2020 at 11:38 AM
    Le covid-19 n'a pour le moment pas retardé le lancement de la PS5.
    https://www.resetera.com/threads/coronavirus-has-not-yet-delayed-the-launch-of-the-ps5-sony-pr.175752/
    kratoszeus posted the 03/18/2020 at 11:38 AM
    Ah j'ai mal à mon Bescherelle avec ce titre.
    kwentyn posted the 03/18/2020 at 11:38 AM
    bigbos Apparemment romain mahut de gameblog a sous entendu que les plans dont il a entendu parler de sources fiable pour konami ne pointe pas vers Sony
    A voir
    117 posted the 03/18/2020 at 11:38 AM
    H-4 avant bordel général à 500 com sur GameKyo !!
