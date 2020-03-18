accueil
Bluepoint ne manqué pas le live ps5 de ce soir
Bluepoint point qui teaser ça va faire mal ...
http://m.jeuxvideo.com/forums/42-36-62403698-1-0-1-0-un-dev-de-bluepoint-conseille-de-regarder-le-live.htm
http://m.jeuxvideo.com/forums/42-36-62403698-1-0-1-0-un-dev-de-bluepoint-conseille-de-regarder-le-live.htm
posted the 03/18/2020 at 11:33 AM by
biboys
comments (
11
)
bigbos
posted
the 03/18/2020 at 11:34 AM
Enorme vivement ce soir j'espère syphon filter
biboys
posted
the 03/18/2020 at 11:35 AM
bigbos
syphon ? MGS 1 Remake ? Demon sool ? Ico ?
shinz0
posted
the 03/18/2020 at 11:36 AM
Knack 3 is coming
icebergbrulant
posted
the 03/18/2020 at 11:37 AM
Purée, j'espère que c'est le retour de Silent Hill
kurosama
posted
the 03/18/2020 at 11:37 AM
Bon bah Sopalin les mecs
Faudrait le retour du hype train quand meme.
revans
posted
the 03/18/2020 at 11:37 AM
Knack 1 remake
driver
posted
the 03/18/2020 at 11:37 AM
Syphon Filter ne reviendra plus jamais hein...
Faut pas rêver.
kamikaze1985
posted
the 03/18/2020 at 11:38 AM
Le covid-19 n'a pour le moment pas retardé le lancement de la PS5.
https://www.resetera.com/threads/coronavirus-has-not-yet-delayed-the-launch-of-the-ps5-sony-pr.175752/
kratoszeus
posted
the 03/18/2020 at 11:38 AM
Ah j'ai mal à mon Bescherelle avec ce titre.
kwentyn
posted
the 03/18/2020 at 11:38 AM
bigbos
Apparemment romain mahut de gameblog a sous entendu que les plans dont il a entendu parler de sources fiable pour konami ne pointe pas vers Sony
A voir
117
posted
the 03/18/2020 at 11:38 AM
H-4 avant bordel général à 500 com sur GameKyo !!
