Final Fantasy VII Remake
name : Final Fantasy VII Remake
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One
spilner
spilner
spilner > blog
FFVII Remake: Nouvelle Vidéo Cutscenes/Gameplay [SPOIL]



Comme dit dans le titre Attention ça peut spoiler des choses à différents du moment du jeu.
En tout cas c'est juste Su-blime et ces musiques bref ça donne trop envie!
Jamais vu un tel Remake, vivement le 10 Avril

    tags : ps4 squarenix final fantasy 7 remake
    posted the 03/16/2020 at 08:02 PM by spilner
    comments (5)
    jenicris posted the 03/16/2020 at 08:10 PM
    Juste AMAZING!
    wilhelm posted the 03/16/2020 at 08:45 PM
    0:49 Reeve ?!
    zekk posted the 03/16/2020 at 08:55 PM
    Tifa qui a des techniques de moine, franchement ils font fort
    spilner posted the 03/16/2020 at 08:59 PM
    Tiens d'ailleurs petit HS, mais vous savez comment on peut mettre un Thème US (donc qu'on obtient avec un code US) sur notre compte FR?
    J'aimerai trop récupérer le thème de Tifa
    jozen15 posted the 03/16/2020 at 09:06 PM
    j'ai jouer 10 min a la demo, j'ai kiffé, j'ai quitter.

    je regarde plus aucune video sur ff7
