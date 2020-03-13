.
Une annulation de plus ..



    posted the 03/13/2020 at 03:02 PM by amassous
    comments (20)
    kalas28 posted the 03/13/2020 at 03:13 PM
    bobobiwan posted the 03/13/2020 at 03:14 PM
    Je valide, frère
    venomsnake posted the 03/13/2020 at 03:17 PM
    je te la pique celle là frere
    mercure7 posted the 03/13/2020 at 03:18 PM
    En même temps, tu crois qu'il avait quoi en vrai Goku pendant son fight contre C-19 ?

    Corona mon gars ...

    Et je veux pas dire que Umbrella est derrière tout ça, mais Corona est un anagramme de Racoon ...

    amassous posted the 03/13/2020 at 03:20 PM
    bobobiwan jai perdu du temps sur paint merci
    venomsnake y’a pas de soucis
    mercure7
    hirogami posted the 03/13/2020 at 03:23 PM
    linkudo posted the 03/13/2020 at 03:24 PM
    tu m’as tué
    runrunsekai posted the 03/13/2020 at 03:25 PM
    Moi aussi je la pique, j'ai bien ris
    amassous posted the 03/13/2020 at 03:27 PM
    runrunsekai jdevais ajouter » Cell en quarantaine » mais jtrouvais pas un truc propre
    raioh posted the 03/13/2020 at 03:28 PM
    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ES_lawIWsAECC02?format=jpg&name=900x900
    runrunsekai posted the 03/13/2020 at 03:30 PM
    amassous Cell sur le Diamond Princess
    kaosium posted the 03/13/2020 at 03:30 PM
    J'aime ca.
    amassous posted the 03/13/2020 at 03:31 PM
    raioh et ouais ils sont plus chauds les americains , mais j’étais avec paint moi
    fredone posted the 03/13/2020 at 03:43 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o65uwxNlmKM
    ootaniisensei posted the 03/13/2020 at 03:45 PM
    En même temps il a chopé le CoV-19 ce cons de Goku, Trunks arrive avec le vaccin du futur
    amassous posted the 03/13/2020 at 03:47 PM
    ootaniisensei Ouais mais c'étais que pour Goku y'a plus de vaccin.
    ootaniisensei posted the 03/13/2020 at 03:53 PM
    amassous On invoque Shenron et c'est de l'histoire ancienne

    Et c'est la Shenron chope la CoV-19, THE END
    kuroni posted the 03/13/2020 at 03:56 PM
    Cell avait peur de la puissance de la Xbox SX.
    missilegorbatchef posted the 03/13/2020 at 04:31 PM
    y'aura même pas les cyborgs ?
    playstation2008 posted the 03/13/2020 at 04:43 PM
    Putain pas de SSJ2 du coup ? Je suis triste
