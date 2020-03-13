accueil
.
profile
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
778
visites since opening :
2341698
amassous
> blog
Une annulation de plus ..
tags :
7
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/13/2020 at 03:02 PM by
amassous
comments (
20
)
kalas28
posted
the 03/13/2020 at 03:13 PM
bobobiwan
posted
the 03/13/2020 at 03:14 PM
Je valide, frère
venomsnake
posted
the 03/13/2020 at 03:17 PM
je te la pique celle là frere
mercure7
posted
the 03/13/2020 at 03:18 PM
En même temps, tu crois qu'il avait quoi en vrai Goku pendant son fight contre C-19 ?
Corona mon gars ...
Et je veux pas dire que Umbrella est derrière tout ça, mais Corona est un anagramme de Racoon ...
amassous
posted
the 03/13/2020 at 03:20 PM
bobobiwan
jai perdu du temps sur paint merci
venomsnake
y’a pas de soucis
mercure7
hirogami
posted
the 03/13/2020 at 03:23 PM
linkudo
posted
the 03/13/2020 at 03:24 PM
tu m’as tué
runrunsekai
posted
the 03/13/2020 at 03:25 PM
Moi aussi je la pique, j'ai bien ris
amassous
posted
the 03/13/2020 at 03:27 PM
runrunsekai
jdevais ajouter » Cell en quarantaine » mais jtrouvais pas un truc propre
raioh
posted
the 03/13/2020 at 03:28 PM
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ES_lawIWsAECC02?format=jpg&name=900x900
runrunsekai
posted
the 03/13/2020 at 03:30 PM
amassous
Cell sur le Diamond Princess
kaosium
posted
the 03/13/2020 at 03:30 PM
J'aime ca.
amassous
posted
the 03/13/2020 at 03:31 PM
raioh
et ouais ils sont plus chauds les americains , mais j’étais avec paint moi
fredone
posted
the 03/13/2020 at 03:43 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o65uwxNlmKM
ootaniisensei
posted
the 03/13/2020 at 03:45 PM
En même temps il a chopé le CoV-19 ce cons de Goku, Trunks arrive avec le vaccin du futur
amassous
posted
the 03/13/2020 at 03:47 PM
ootaniisensei
Ouais mais c'étais que pour Goku y'a plus de vaccin.
ootaniisensei
posted
the 03/13/2020 at 03:53 PM
amassous
On invoque Shenron et c'est de l'histoire ancienne
Et c'est la Shenron chope la CoV-19, THE END
kuroni
posted
the 03/13/2020 at 03:56 PM
Cell avait peur de la puissance de la Xbox SX.
missilegorbatchef
posted
the 03/13/2020 at 04:31 PM
y'aura même pas les cyborgs ?
playstation2008
posted
the 03/13/2020 at 04:43 PM
Putain pas de SSJ2 du coup ? Je suis triste
citer un membre
