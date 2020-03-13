« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Oddworld : La Fureur de l'Etranger
name : Oddworld : La Fureur de l'Etranger
[Switch] Oddworld : Stranger’s Wrath HD / Date Physique


Le jeu est disponible en version dématérialisé sur Switch depuis le 23 Janvier 2020.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yh7QLfrZHU0&feature=emb_logo
    posted the 03/13/2020 at 08:36 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    narukamisan posted the 03/13/2020 at 08:43 AM
    Cool
