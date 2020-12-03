Scrubs la meilleure série du monde 8)
Super Mario Odyssey
89
name : Super Mario Odyssey
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : plates-formes
european release date : 10/27/2017
gspawnini
gspawnini
gspawnini
Super Mario + LEGO, ça va arriver
LEGOSuperMario



Un partenariat entre LEGO et Nintendo semble bien être en cours d'après les Tweets de Nintendo of America et le groupe LEGO. Link49 va enfin pouvoir passer à autre chose après les Amiiboobs .



    posted the 03/12/2020 at 10:13 AM by gspawnini
    fid posted the 03/12/2020 at 10:14 AM
    Surement un skin pour mario maker ?
    raph64 posted the 03/12/2020 at 10:19 AM
    Le Lego Movie
